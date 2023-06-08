Chelsea really want to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

While the Blues were focusing on bringing Manuel Ugarte to Stamford Bridge before being gazumped by Paris Saint-Germain, Taylor says Caicedo is someone who they've always been interested in.

Chelsea transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will open talks with Brighton about signing Caicedo soon.

A report from the MailOnline has suggested that the 21-year-old could cost the west London club £80m.

It also states that a £52m deal for Ugarte fell through, giving PSG a free run at the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

Chelsea are in desperate need of reinforcements in the middle of the park. As per The Guardian, N’Golo Kanté is set to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, while Mateo Kovačić is keen to join Premier League champions Manchester City.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea?

Taylor says people at Chelsea are really eager to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge this summer.

When asked if he expects the Blues to step up their interest in the Ecuadorian after missing out on Ugarte, the Daily Express journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, I do. But to be honest, from what I understand, Chelsea were always interested in signing Caicedo anyway.

"I think they're different kinds of players. It's not sort of one or the other and Caicedo is someone that Chelsea internally really want to sign."

Why are Chelsea so eager to sign Moisés Caicedo?

As already mentioned, the Blues need to bring in a couple of midfielders and Caicedo was one of the best in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Ecuador international made 100 tackles, the second-most in the top flight, according to the division's official website. Only Fulham's João Palhinha (147) managed to make more.

Considering that, Caicedo could be a really good replacement for Kanté and is the sort of midfielder who may be able to give Enzo Fernández more license to get forward and make things happen for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

However, signing the former Independiente del Valle man isn't going to be easy. Brighton have slapped a huge price tag on his head, while Arsenal are also thought to be interested in his services.

As per The Telegraph, while the Gunners' priority is West Ham United captain Declan Rice, they still have Caicedo on their radar.

If Chelsea do manage to land the Brighton star, though, it could prove to be excellent business. He's exactly the kind of player they need right now.