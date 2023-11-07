Highlights Chelsea's 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur didn't represent an excellent performance for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Journalist Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on centre-forward Nicolas Jackson.

Mauricio Pochettino could look to add Brentford striker Ivan Toney to his Blues squad alongside to other alternatives.

Chelsea can’t take many positives from Monday evening’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur despite the Stamford Bridge outfit’s 4-1 triumph, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on Nicolas Jackson’s performance.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recovered after conceding an early goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to secure all three points in a London derby.

However, the Blues were advantaged by Ange Postecoglou’s side being reduced to nine men following the dismissal of Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie. Chelsea have endured a mixed start to the campaign and were desperate to secure a positive result in their meeting with high-flying Spurs.

Chelsea victorious in chaotic game

All signs leading up to Monday evening’s clash in north London pointed to a comfortable Tottenham victory. Postecoglou’s side had topped the Premier League table in the early stages of the campaign and would have returned to the summit with victory on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Chelsea sat in the bottom half of the table, having suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to west London rivals Brentford in their previous game. Dejan Kulusevski’s early strike had given Spurs an early lead before Raheem Sterling had an equaliser disallowed.

Moises Caicedo then saw his strike ruled out for an offside offence, but VAR showed that Romero had caused a red card offence following a tackle on Enzo Fernandez, which resulted in a penalty that Cole Palmer tucked home. Jackson put the Blues ahead almost immediately after before seeing his effort being ruled out for offside. Early in the second half, Udogie’s second yellow card of the evening reduced Tottenham to nine men.

After a struggle to break Postecoglou’s high line, Sterling eventually rampaged down the wing before teeing up Jackson for his first goal of the evening. Eric Dier then had a sumptuous volley ruled out for offside before Rodrigo Bentancur and Son Heung-min missed chances to salvage an unlikely point for the hosts before two stoppage-time Jackson goals sealed his hat-trick and a 4-1 victory for the visitors.

Postecoglou’s tactics with nine men have been described as ‘insane’. Despite the comfortable nature of Chelsea’s evening, it had looked for 70 minutes that the Blues may have sacrificed the two points on offer, having failed to break down Spurs’ high line.

Nicolas Jackson - stats vs Chelsea's Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.93 5th Goals 5 1st Yellow cards 6 1st Shots per game 3 1st Man of the match awards 1 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones has claimed that Monday’s 4-1 success could kickstart Chelsea’s season after a disappointing start. However, the journalist also believes that Jackson’s hat trick could represent a “false start” after struggling to get to grips with the game for most of the contest. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“​This is not Chelsea dominating a London derby and seeing off their rivals 4-1. This is them being presented with a large amount of luck and finally managing to see off the game in the late stages. So, is it a kickstart for Chelsea? Possibly because it's a result they needed. Is it a kickstart for Nicholas Jackson? I doubt it. To be honest, I think it's more likely to be a false start than a kickstart because I think if you watch the match in its entirety, there aren't that many positives to take from it in my point of view from a Chelsea stance.”

Chelsea could target a Jackson alternative like Drogba

Given Jackson’s initial struggles adapting to life in the Premier League after signing from Villarreal during the summer, Chelsea could look to add another centre-forward option at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues could target Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they want to replicate a Didier Drogba-style number nine. The Toffees marksman acts as the lone target man when fit for Sean Dyche’s side and could have the adaptable qualities to make the transition to Pochettino’s west London outfit.

Meanwhile, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea lead Arsenal in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The one-cap England international looks set to depart the Gtech Community Stadium when his suspension after breaching betting rules ends in January. Jones claims bidding for the 27-year-old will begin at around £65m, though sources indicate that the Bees could hold out for £80m.

CaughtOffside report that Chelsea are still interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The current Serie A champions refuse to sell the Nigeria international in January. Still, the Blues want to ensure they’re at the front of the queue if he becomes available next summer. Napoli and Osimhen don’t seem to have made any progress on agreeing a new deal, hinting that the 24-year-old could be angling for a move elsewhere.

