Highlights Pochettino's job is safe for now despite his record being no better than Graham Potter's at Chelsea.

The Blues boss is set for a more active role in recruitment despite having a questionable record in the transfer market.

Chelsea are unlikely to spend big on signing Victor Osimhen or Joao Paulinha in January.

Mauricio Pochettino was always confident he could restore Chelsea’s status at the top table of European football but his abilities on and off the pitch are under the spotlight as we head towards the halfway stage of the season. For now there is no risk of Pochettino losing his job at Stamford Bridge but his record is no real improvement on what Chelsea had under Graham Potter.

Potter lost his job after just 206 days, after collecting just 12 wins from 31 matches. Pochettino is 39 days short of that, with a rate of eight wins from 19 games. Chelsea were booed as they lost to Manchester United and Everton last week in matches that showed little sign of improvement. When Pochettino arrived as Chelsea boss he said:

“In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England. I know what the culture of Chelsea means… It is exciting for us and what we want is to bring the happiness again to this great football club. We need to be sure that we bring what the club needs to be at the top because the history of the club is to be at the top.”

But Chelsea seem a long way from the top right now. In Premier League terms, they are 18 points short of leaders Liverpool and in European football terms they are nowhere to be seen.

Reece James' injury and Pochettino's training methods

High-intensity sessions not ideal for Chelsea's captain

Pochettino has been dealt a crushing blow in the past week as his captain Reece James suffered a fresh injury setback that could leave him sidelined for months. It was a brave decision to name James as his skipper given his personality type and his injury record but Chelsea are now having to establish how to fix him.

Pochettino’s way of working may not be ideal for James. Training sessions are very intense and can be more frequent than at other clubs. In fairness to Chelsea, they have tried to manage James’s return to full action carefully since his last injury lay-off - possibly even to his frustration at times - but still it has not helped him retain top condition and there is now the consideration of how they help him turn the situation around once and for all.

Pochettino has always relied on heavy training sessions, back to his days at Tottenham Hotspur, as a key element of the way he gets his team to perform at the intensity levels required to meet his standards and will remain focused on doing things his way at Chelsea. He is entering a key phase in the campaign now, with a Carabao Cup date with Newcastle looking like their most likely path to any silverware this season.

Reece James' injury problems at Chelsea Season Number of injuries Games Missed 2023/24 2 9 2022/23 6 25 2021/22 4 20 2020/21 2 9 2019/20 4 14 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 15/12/2023

Pochettino will have role in player recruitment

Former Spurs boss was involved in signing flops Vincent Janssen and Tanguy Ndombele

Pochettino’s influence will stretch to helping the club in the transfer market as they look to fix the flaws in their billion-pound squad. The ownership are ready to lean on him to understand where this side is falling short and it is understood the boss is very much of the view that experience and leadership at the top level is lacking. But the Blues should tread a little carefully when making additions as the track record of Pochettino in English football is not perfect when it comes to recommendations over signings.

Sources at Spurs indicate that he was very much involved in the recruitment of some of Tottenham’s biggest transfer failures. Names mentioned to GiveMeSport include Vincent Janssen and Tanguy Ndombele - two of the club's more high-profile flops in recent times. But it does make sense to allow Pochettino a say over where and why this team is not fully functioning if he is to get the chance to really make this work.

Stance on big-money signings

Victor Osimhen and Joao Paulinha deals unlikely for January

News of Victor Osimhen agreeing an extended stay at Napoli will block Chelsea from making a January transfer bid that always felt a bit far-fetched. The decision not to sign a proven top-level striker is haunting them this season but to sign someone of that pedigree halfway through the campaign seems a risk in financial terms. We all know of Chelsea’s huge transfer outlay but Osimhen is worth well in advance of £100million and any business like that will have to wait for the summer.

Chelsea are also being linked with a big-money midfield move, as they have been connected with a potential swoop for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha. Sources are playing that one down too, claiming that on the back of a £264million spend on midfield trio Enzo Fernandes, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the past year, they can not seriously consider spending £65m-70m on another man for the middle of the park.