Highlights Chelsea's £250,000 per-week star may have to consider his future at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues slumped to a 12th-placed Premier League finish last term.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes the "leader" can return to full fitness and get a regular run of games this season.

Chelsea right-back Reece James may have “a decision to make” on his future if the Stamford Bridge outfit endure another poor season, as journalist Dean Jones namedrops to GIVEMESPORT potential interest from a European giant.

Mauricio Pochettino has made the Blues academy product captain of the side this term.

Chelsea transfer news – Reece James

It has been a mixed start to the season for Chelsea and James, starting the campaign with a solid 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. However, the right-back was dealt a setback in the following week’s training session, having suffered a hamstring injury in the side’s preparations for their meeting with West Ham United that weekend. Speaking about the issue, Pochettino told the media (via Sky Sports):

“It's a hamstring. It's not a few days, a few weeks, maybe. I think it's a sad moment because he's our captain, he was so excited to be the captain, full of energy. We are going to assess him day by day. He is going to come back stronger than he was.”

The setback came after James missed a large proportion of last season through various hamstring, thigh and knee problems, ultimately costing him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues star is picking up an “unwanted habit” of sustaining regular injuries for the west London outfit, having failed to get a regular run of games for several years now. However, the 23-year-old should return to club football this month after missing the first portion of the campaign before the season’s first international break.

Meanwhile, AS in Spain report that James is a priority target for Real Madrid as the European giants prepare for life without long-serving defender Dani Carvajal. Los Blancos are keen to secure a succession plan for the 31-year-old Spanish international, and James could be the ideal replacement.

James is sure to command a high transfer fee, having come through Chelsea’s youth academy system and having close to five years left to run on his current £250,000 per-week deal. However, Madrid’s interest will unnerve both the club and their fanbase.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and James?

Jones believes that James’ complete focus has been on getting fit and emerging as a leader at Chelsea, but admits turning down an offer from Real Madrid wouldn’t be easy if the Blues endured another poor season. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“The Madrid interest in Reece James is nothing new. I know this has been there for a while now, and the player has been aware of it. But currently, his complete focus has been on Chelsea, getting fit and emerging as a leader in this squad. The only thing Chelsea should worry about is if this season goes badly. The player is committed, but if they have anything like a repeat of last term, and Madrid make the offer for James, he’s got a decision to make. Turning that down would not be easy.”

Who would replace James at Chelsea?

If the last few weeks are anything to go by, Chelsea could already have a ready-made replacement for James at the club. In January, the Blues agreed a £26.3m fee with Lyon to sign right-back Malo Gusto, who returned to the French giants on loan until the end of last season.

Following James’ recent hamstring injury, the 20-year-old has staked his claim in Pochettino’s side, making five appearances and providing two assists. The France U21 international can operate as a full-back or wing-back, offering versatility for the Argentine head coach on the right side of his defence.

Malo Gusto - 2022/23 Ligue 1 stats Appearances 19(2) Minutes 1602 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Shots per game 0.3 Pass success rate 85.1% Aerials won 0.3 Man of the Match awards 1 Overall rating 6.86 All stats according to WhoScored

What has James said about being Chelsea captain?

Upon being made Chelsea captain, James couldn’t hide his pride in being handed the responsibility of being the team’s on-pitch leader, following in the shoes of greats such as John Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta (via Chelsea’s official website):

“I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited. I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six, and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family.”

Therefore, despite interest from Real Madrid, it’s clear James has a massive affinity for his boyhood club and hopes to return to full fitness ahead of the autumn months.