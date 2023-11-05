Highlights Chelsea right-back Reece James is the blueprint of a modern day full-back at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Blues captain hopes to remain injury free for Mauricio Pochettino's side for the remainder of the season.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Monday evening.

Chelsea star Reece James is the blueprint of a modern-day full-back, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on how vital the star can be to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Blues defender has endured multiple injury issues over the past few years, stunting his progress after a promising start to his career in the Premier League.

However, head coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes James can get a regular run of games under his belt following his recovery from another issue that has kept him out for most of the season. The Chelsea academy product has become a fan favourite since integrating into the first team.

James hoping to put injury issues behind him

It was set up to be an exciting season for James, who gained a full pre-season under Pochettino under his belt, heading into the opening weekend of the campaign. The 23-year-old was named as club captain following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window, hinting that he was being set up for an important role this term. However, in Chelsea’s opening day 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, James was substituted off with injury before suffering a hamstring issue in training the following week.

Last month, James returned to action in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal and made his first start since the start of the season in this week’s 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Blackburn Rovers. The skipper hopes to remain in the starting lineup for Monday evening’s Premier League clash with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

James already has a point to prove for the remainder of the season, having missed out on England’s 2022 World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury in a Champions League tie with AC Milan last year. In September, sources told GIVEMESPORT that there was legitimate interest in the defender’s services from Manchester City and Real Madrid, who will look at long-term replacements for Kyle Walker and Dani Carvajal, respectively. However, Chelsea have no intention of cashing in on James, who has proven to be a top-level performer when fit.

Reece James Chelsea Stats Appearances 151 Goals 11 Assists 20 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Sheth says that for James, Chelsea and England’s sake, you hope the full-back can remain injury-free for the remainder of the season. The Sky Sports reporter claims that steering clear of issues can only benefit the player. Asked how big it could be for the Blues to have the £250,000 per-week earner fit, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a million-dollar question, isn’t it? He’s been so unlucky with injuries. You just hope for the player’s sake, for Chelsea's sake, and England's as well that he can now stay injury-free and put a run together in the team because he's so important, he's such a good player, he's so central to how Chelsea would want to play. A few years ago, we’d never be talking about the importance of full-backs and wing-backs in a football team, but they've become so central to the way they play. James is almost the blueprint of how you want your full-back to play in modern football. So, if he can steer clear of injury, and it's a big if because he's been so unlucky in the past, it can only be good for the player himself more than anything else because it must be such a frustration.”

Upcoming fixtures for Chelsea and James

James faces the prospect of taking on Ange Postecoglou’s unbeaten Tottenham side when Chelsea travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday evening. Spurs ran out 2-0 winners in last season’s equivalent fixture, following an explosive 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier in the campaign.

On 12th November, Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in the final Premier League fixture before the season’s third international break. The Blues hope to overcome the reigning treble holders, and James’ presence in the side would provide a significant boost to those chances.

Following a stint in the Chelsea team, James will hope to be recalled to the England set up by Gareth Southgate for the November internationals. The Three Lions face two dead rubbers against Malta and North Macedonia in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, having already secured their place at the tournament in Germany next summer. However, it could provide Southgate with an opportunity to test some of his fringe players, with James potentially being given a run out for his country for the first time since March’s 2-1 victory over Italy.

