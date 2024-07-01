Highlights Chelsea rejected signing Manchester United's Jadon Sancho due to him not fitting their plans.

Sancho's agent has been reaching out to various clubs, including Chelsea, for potential interest in his client.

The Blues are interested in signing Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, a young and potent striker.

Chelsea have turned down the chance to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho this summer, according to respected journalist Simon Phillips, as the 24-year-old and his agents ponder on what to do next with his career.

After a relatively impressive stint with Borussia Dortmund, one that saw him reach the final of the Champions League, the Englishman is not expected to return to Old Trafford to play, especially on the back of the news that Erik ten Hag would be staying.

The former England international, who has been capped 23 times, returned to the Bundesliga after locking horns with the Manchester United boss - in that time, he registered three goals and assists apiece in 21 outings.

Chelsea Turn Down Chance to Sign Sancho

Winger not ‘the right fit’ for the west Londoners

Sancho’s public fallout with Ten Hag, one of many that the Dutchman has had to endure throughout his career, was seemingly the nail in the coffin for the fleet-footed winger, who had struggled to hit the heights expected of him. Since his £73 million arrival in the summer of 2021, the Sancho of old - one that dazzled in the Bundesliga - was nowhere to be seen, and he’s now reached a crossroads.

Simon Phillips, writing in his Substack, suggested that Sancho’s agent has been reaching out to all manner of clubs - Chelsea included - to gauge interest in his the £195,000-a-week earner's signature this summer with a full return to Greater Manchester ‘near impossible’, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues, however, do not see the former Manchester City youth prospect - described as 'phenomenal' for his Champions League display against Paris Saint-Germain - as ‘the right fit’ for what they are trying to achieve in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across his 284-game senior career, Sancho has a return of 89 goals and 84 assists.

Interestingly, the west London-based outfit have historically held genuine interest in the winger’s services, but a dip in form has caused them to steer clear, though there is scope for Enzo Maresca and Co to pick up a wide man this summer.

Chelsea’s new transfer strategy revolves around signing the best young talent on offer, as showcased by their recent acquisition of Estevao Willian. According to The Athletic, Todd Boehly is keen to ignore those currently at the peak of their powers and, instead, invest in the future.

Chelsea Hold Internal Discussions Over Mathys Tel

2005-born star scored 10 goals last season

Looking to continue Chelsea’s trend of signing the best up-and-coming talent world football has to offer, a move for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel - a four-cap France Under-21 international - has been discussed internally, according to Phillips.

The club’s need for a new striker is no secret. Nicolas Jackson was signed in the summer of 2024 in order to iron out their goalscoring deficiencies - and although the Senegal star notched 17 goals and a further six assists in his maiden season, reinforcements are still needed.

Tel and Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Tel Jackson Minutes 1,031 2,810 Goals 7 14 Assists 5 5 Shots per game 1.4 2.3 Pass success rate (%) 85 78 Dribbles per game 1.2 1.5 Overall rating 6.76 7.07

Having plundered 10 goals in 1,436 minutes of action across last term, 19-year-old Tel provides potency in abundance and could be the frontman in Chelsea’s three-man attacking unit for years to come should he be Stamford Bridge-bound in the coming weeks.

Able to play anywhere across the front line, the fact that the Sarcelles-born gem is having to compete with the likes of Harry Kane and Leroy Sane for a spot in the Bayern first team could play into Chelsea's hands, with them potentially able to offer him more game time.