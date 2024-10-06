The final 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or has been revealed - and Declan Rice finds himself among the nominees.

Given his present status as Arsenal's club-record signing and an established England international, that may not seem so surprising - but when Rice was released from Chelsea's academy after seven years in the system, he may well have wondered if he would ever have a career as a professional footballer at all, let alone be considered one of the best in the world.

We take a look at why the Blues let Rice go as a teenager and the events that led to him being named among the 30 best players on the planet.

Released by Chelsea at 14

Rice was let go due to a lack of physicality as a youngster

Rice joined Chelsea's academy at the age of seven but at 14 was informed that he did not have a future at the club and was let go. A lack of physicality was cited by The Athletic, though Rice was still undergoing a growth spurt and now stands at 6ft 2in - and nobody would question his physical attributes.

A failure to nail down a regular position also appeared to hurt his chances. He began as a midfielder but was shifted into the centre of defence and, shortly before his release, began to be used as something of a utility player, filling in all across the pitch.

Breakthrough at West Ham

Rice's career was revived with the Hammers

After his release from Chelsea's academy, Rice joined the youth ranks at fellow London club West Ham and eventually broke into the Hammers' first team, making his professional debut in 2017.

By the end of the 2017/18 season, he had established himself as a regular starter, initially as a central defender, but a move to midfield came the following year and impressive performances followed. Rice continued to go from strength to strength, earning recognition with England and eventually captaining the club to the Conference League title in 2022/23 - the club's first European trophy since 1965 - before a big-money move to Arsenal.

Declan Rice Conference League Stats 2022/23 Minutes Played 696 Pass Completion 90% Passes into the Final Third 58 Switches 10 Carries into the Final Third 23 Take-On Success Rate 76.9% Clearances 16

Ballon d'Or Form for Arsenal

Rice's outstanding displays have seen him recognised with a nomination

Since joining Arsenal, Rice has continued to impress, elevating the Gunners to a new level of dominance with his mixture of composure and physical prowess in midfield.

The midfielder is most well-known for his ball-winning qualities, but has also stood out for his ball-carrying ability, often dragging his side up the pitch with driving runs from midfield. That combination has often seen Rice deployed on the left side of Arsenal's midfield three and he's adapted seamlessly to a more advanced role, notching seven goals and eight assists last season as Arsenal fell marginally short of the Premier League title.

The 6 foot 2 midfielder has also proven important at international level with England, helping the Three Lions reach the final of a second successive European Championships. His overall efforts during the 2023/24 campaign earned him a nomination for the Ballon d'Or - the ultimate individual accolade in football.

Another Chelsea Prodigy Gets Away

The Blues have seen a number of former players blossom into world-class talents

Rice is far from the first former Chelsea player to rise into the upper echelons of the footballing world. In fact, it forms part of a rather worrying pattern for the Blues, who have also seen Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi flourish after leaving Stamford Bridge - among others.

Chelsea fans will surely hope that Rice's tale serves as a cautionary one for the club's academy coaches, who will be keen to avoid allowing a similar talent to slip through their fingers and into the welcoming arms of rival clubs.

All data taken from fbref.com.