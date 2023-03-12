Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill could replace Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The central defender is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion but looks set to possibly return to his parent club in the summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Levi Colwill

According to 90min, Chelsea don't want to lose Colwill at the end of the season amid interest from the Seagulls, Liverpool and Manchester City.

With the futures of Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta uncertain, the same outlet claims that the Blues could keep the 20-year-old at the club for the 2023/24 campaign.

Before Colwill joined Brighton on loan, the Evening Standard reported that Chelsea were trying to include the English youngster in the deal for Marc Cucurella and valued him at around £20m at the time.

They now, however, look to be completely against the idea of selling him.

What has Simon Phillips said about Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva and Chelsea?

Phillips has suggested that Colwill could be Silva's heir at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Colwill, although he might be left-footed, he's very comfortable playing in the centre of a three. So he could really come in and replace Thiago Silva, who's probably only going to be here for another season."

Should Chelsea keep Levi Colwill at the club next season?

If Graham Potter feels he needs another central defender in his squad for whatever reason, then yes.

While Colwill has just turned 20, he's shown that he can perform at this level, while his left foot can help to give the Blues' defence balance when Benoît Badiashile isn't playing.

"[He] didn’t put a foot wrong and barely gave Liverpool's attackers a sniff," Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer said after naming Colwill in his Premier League Team of the Week for matchweek 20.

Because of the likes of Badiashile, Silva and Wesley Fofana, Colwill is unlikely to get into Chelsea's team straight away. But there could still be room for him at Stamford Bridge next season, especially if Potter continues to use a back three.

If not, another loan move is something that could be explored before Colwill returns and eventually replaces one of the other centre-halves in the squad like Koulibaly or Silva, who are both now in their 30s.

All in all, the Chelsea academy graduate could probably end up saving his parent club millions if they play their cards right.