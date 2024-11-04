Chelsea still view Robert Sanchez as their number one goalkeeper option and are not looking to recruit in this position during the January transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. The Blues have full faith in the former Brighton & Hove Albion man and at the age of 26 is viewed as relatively young for a goalkeeper while being a player that has room to improve. Sanchez is seen as an outstanding shot-stopper and a strong personality within the Chelsea squad.

Enzo Maresca has stuck with Sanchez in the Premier League this season with the Spanish goalkeeper playing every single minute, despite the odd mistake from their number one.

Sanchez Can Improve His Distribution at Chelsea

He's capable of adapting to Maresca's style

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea believe Sanchez is capable of further adapting to Maresca's style of play. The former Leicester City boss focuses heavily on playing out from the back, meaning Sanchez is forced to have the ball at his feet for large portions of the game.

Despite suggestions, Chelsea aren't going to be in the market for a new goalkeeper when the January transfer window opens and are happy with their current options between the sticks. Sanchez is still viewed as their number one, with Filip Jorgensen brought in to compete and develop with him.

Sources have suggested that Chelsea believes Sanchez has saved them plenty of points throughout the 2024/2025 season, including at Bournemouth and with two late saves against Nottingham Forest to keep the game at 1-1.

Robert Sanchez's English football statistics - appearances by season Season Appearances Clean sheets 2018-19 - Forest Green (League Two) 17 2 2019-20 - Rochdale (League One) 26 6 2020-21 - Brighton (Premier League) 27 10 2021-22 - Brighton (Premier League) 37 11 2022-23 - Brighton (Premier League) 23 6 2023-24 - Chelsea (Premier League) 16 3 2024-25 - Chelsea (Premier League) 9 2

Jorgensen and Sanchez have a strong relationship, according to sources, and there is no tension between the two despite them competing for the number one shirt. Jorgensen is happy to be the European goalkeeper at the moment and wait for his chance. The Blues also have young Mike Penders, who will join the club in 2025, and he's viewed as having a big future ahead of him.

Speaking over the summer, Sanchez suggested that he believes his ability with the ball at his feet is one of his strong points...

"I always think playing with my feet is my game. I feel really comfortable with what [Maresca] wants. He has explained what he wants from me and I've been doing it in training, and it's looking really good at the moment. I know what I can bring to the team. I am positive. It's a totally different [style]. The goalkeeper here needs to 'have a pair' and show a bit of personality. I think I am the right guy for that. Right now, I'm feeling really confident. It's looking good. [It's about] just being a bit different to what a normal goalkeeper is like, you need to have a bit of arrogance, hold the ball, show a bit, and like I said 'have a pair' and show a bit of quality."

Chelsea Have Talented Young Goalkeepers

Slonina and Petrovic also on the books

Chelsea feel that they have a talented core of young goalkeepers on their books, including Djorde Petrovic, who is currently on loan at Strasbourg, and Gaga Slonina who is spending the season with League One side Barnsley. Given the lengthy list of 'keepers, Chelsea feel it would be counter-productive to add a new number one to their squad.

Maresca isn't prone to over-tinkering, hence sticking with Sanchez in the Premier League, but he does believe that the 26-year-old can improve his distribution and become more comfortable on the ball.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-11-24.