Chelsea approaching Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi about their vacant managerial position would be 'hard to envisage', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to sack Graham Potter last week after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa, which has left them 11th in the Premier League table.

Chelsea latest news - managerial hunt

According to The Independent, Chelsea have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Potter in the dugout at Stamford Bridge. However, they are prepared to let interim coach Bruno Saltor lead the team through their Champions League campaign as they carry out an "exhaustive search" for their next boss.

Julen Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino and De Zerbi head up the list of potential candidates. Chelsea are said to want a progressive manager to come in and develop their new-look squad while also having an understanding of the ownership's vision for the club moving forward.

Former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann is among the favourites to land the role and has numerous connections working inside the club. Pochettino and Enrique are also under consideration and possess appealing qualities due to their work elsewhere with younger players.

De Zerbi is also on the Blues' radar; nevertheless, it would be a complicated deal to initiate as it would mean Chelsea potentially poaching two Brighton managers in quick succession, seeing as Potter was hired directly from the South Coast outfit.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Roberto De Zerbi?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks that Brighton would be angered if Chelsea were to approach them about the possibility of appointing De Zerbi at Stamford Bridge.

Taylor told GMS: "I think there's a couple of obvious big names out there which should naturally fall under consideration because of their availability. So that's Zidane, Nagelsmann, who we expect to be probably the top pick, Luis Enrique, Pochetinno and outside of those, someone like Roberto De Zerbi. At the same time, after what's happened with Potter, it's hard to envisage Chelsea's doing that again because not only would Brighton be severely angry, but the fact Potter's not succeeded might actually put them off a little bit. I personally think De Zerbi is a superior coach anyway."

Would Roberto De Zerbi be an ideal appointment for Chelsea?

In terms of the job he has done at Brighton, there is no reason to suggest that De Zerbi couldn't make his mark at Stamford Bridge if appointed.

The 43-year-old manager has led the Seagulls into a fight for continental qualification in the Premier League, alongside making it to the last four of the FA Cup, where they could potentially reach a major final if they defeat Manchester United at Wembley.

On the other hand, it is hard to see Brighton granting Chelsea the chance to speak to the Italian, given their previous dealings with the Stamford Bridge outfit concerning Potter earlier this season.

Appointing an out-of-work manager comes with fewer complications and may well be the route Chelsea go down to appoint his successor.