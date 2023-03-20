Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana will justify his price tag just like team-mate Enzo Fernández, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Frenchman arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for big money, but Phillips thinks he's got everything and is tipping him to be a success in west London based on what he's shown so far.

Chelsea news — Wesley Fofana

Fofana has put in some impressive performances of late, resulting in him being called up to the France senior squad.

However, he's now set to miss out on their upcoming fixtures against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland because of injury.

As per the Evening Standard, the 22-year-old has had to withdraw from Didier Deschamps' squad because of a muscle problem sustained in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Everton over the weekend.

It's a disappointing development for Fofana, who was in line to win his first senior cap for his country.

What has Simon Phillips said about Wesley Fofana?

Phillips loves watching Fofana play, describing him as a "Rolls-Royce". He also expects the former Leicester City man, who cost Chelsea £70m, as reported by BBC Sport, to prove that he's worth the money and has compared him to another Blues team-mate, Reece James.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I love watching Fofana play football. He's what I call a Rolls-Royce type of player and he's another one like Enzo who will prove his price tag to be justified. He wasn't cheap either, but he's got it all. You watch him play, he's so calm on the ball.

"He's also one of those players who just makes everything look easy, makes the game look easy. And his style of play reminds me of Reece James, just how strong he is on the ball, how confident he is to take it in any position. He's very press resistant and he gets involved in play all over the pitch."

How good has Wesley Fofana been for Chelsea this season?

When he's played, Fofana has been excellent for Graham Potter's side.

According to WhoScored, the centre-back is currently winning 2.4 aerial duels per Premier League game. Only Benoît Badiashile (3.1) has a higher average in the Blues' squad.

Fofana is also making 1.6 interceptions a match, more than any of his team-mates bar Lewis Hall (two).

£70m certainly is a lot of money, but Fofana is already an incredibly solid defender at his young age. Chelsea now just have to hope that these injuries don't keep happening.