Chelsea are hoping to swoop in and sign Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala this summer, though transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed why the Blues’ move for the German is ‘absolutely impossible’ in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is still looking to bolster his forward depth after agreeing a deal, that could rise to £45m, with Manchester City for Cole Palmer.

Chelsea transfer news – Jamal Musiala

Hailed as a 'sensation' by the official Bundesliga website, former Blue ace Musiala could be granted a sensational homecoming should he choose to make the switch back to his former stomping ground before the transfer deadline. The Germany international swapped Cobham for Bavaria back in 2019 and eventually became one of Chelsea’s biggest transfer-based errors of recent times. A report from TheSecretScout has suggested that while Chelsea have a long list of attacking reinforcements on their radar, Pochettino and co would 'love' to bring Musiala back to where he spent much of his formative playing years.

The Bayern starlet notched 16 goals and assists apiece across all competitions last term and given his tender age and how well he is performing, chief Thomas Tuchel would be – understandably – wary about him moving on. At just 20 years old, Musiala has become one of the league’s brightest stars and will want to continue to shining bright in at his current employers. However, the Stamford Bridge faithful will have their ears pricked as the star previously told L’Equipe of the “joy” he felt while playing for the west Londoners. Now, Romano has given GIVEMESPORT the latest on Chelsea’s interest in the young midfielder.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees from Sky Sports

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Chelsea and Jamal Musiala?

Issuing an update on the 20-year-old, the transfer expert insisted a Chelsea move for the gem is ‘absolutely impossible’, while he is also unaware of any discussions with Barcelona for Raphinha.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “For the other names, at the moment, I’m not aware of any negotiations between Chelsea and Barcelona for Raphinha. Then let’s see if at the end of the window they’ll decide to do but at the moment, they are not negotiating for Raphinha and Jamal Musiala, I think is impossible. I think for Bayern Munich to sell Musiala with two days left of the window is absolutely impossible.”

What next for Chelsea?

While Musiala, thanks to a series of factors, is seemingly out of reach, the west London-based outfit are still on the hunt for a new forward before Friday’s deadline, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT. Despite spending an eye-watering £359m on new faces, the journalist insists that Raphinha and Ferran Torres are among the names on the club’s wishlist.

This corroborates with MailOnline’s report that name-dropped the Barcelona duo alongside Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe, though Chelsea’s inital approach for the latter has been turned away, according to the Metro. The Englishman is not exactly at the front of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates and could look to make a switch this summer, though game time would not exactly be readily available at Stamford Bridge either.