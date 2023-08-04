Chelsea’s then club-record signing of Romelu Lukaku ‘went horribly wrong’ as journalist Paul Brown claims the club are looking to ‘draw a line’ under the ill-fated saga.

Brown also suggest that if Chelsea could sign a goal-getting replacement this summer, then all parties would be relieved.

Chelsea transfer news – Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku’s time in west London is all but done considering how poorly he has performed for his current club Chelsea.

Just 18 goal involvements came from his 59 appearances for the club, though he endured a more fruitful return during previous stints in the Serie A with Inter Milan.

Back in August 2021, Chelsea re-signed him from the Italian heavyweights in a deal worth £97.5m, though it's fair to say he failed to live up to his price tag.

A return to the San Siro seemed to be on the cards as MailOnline claimed that Inter were planning an offer of £30m - which is a mere fraction of what Chelsea forked out - in a bid to bring the Belgian frontman back.

The report claimed that he preferred a return over the Middle East or Inter’s domestic rivals Juventus.

According to The Guardian, however, Chelsea are weighing up a deal with the Old Lady, which would see the talismanic Dusan Vlahovic move in the opposing direction.

Talks have been ongoing between the two parties in regard to a Lukaku-Vlahovic swap deal, though Football Italia claim there is a stark difference in the teams’ valuation of their respective players.

What did Paul Brown say about Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown believes it’s difficult to judge the situation, though believes Chelsea would be pleased if they could find a replacement that ‘could score a lot of goals for them’.

He said: “Yeah, that’s a difficult one to answer. I suppose it depends on how the two players end up doing the clubs when they come in. The issue really here is that Chelsea spent so much money bringing Lukaku in, didn’t get much back for him, and it all went horribly wrong.

“So, if they were to find a way to get him out of the club and bring in a really good replacement who hits the ground running and scores a lot of goals for them, then all sides will be happy, and they can draw a line under that part of their history.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Chelsea?

Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, who has admitted how much he would love a switch to the Blues, has been near the top of their shopping list all window.

As reported by The Evening Standard, the Ecuador international was named Brighton’s Players’ and Fans’ Player of the Year at the club’s award ceremony.

However, despite the accolades, he reportedly told guests on the night that he wishes to leave the club, though Chelsea did not creep up in conversation.

Chelsea have been persistent while testing Brighton’s resolve this summer, though The Athletic’s David Ornstein did claim that his current employers had rejected a fourth offer from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, worth £80m.

The report also states the London-based club begun their pursuit at £60m and although it has risen by an additional £20m, it is still shy of Brighton’s valuation of £100m.

Whether the club are willing – or even financially able – to fork out such an eye-watering figure for the impressive midfielder is unknown, though it is certain they are thin on the ground in terms of midfield options.