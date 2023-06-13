Chelsea’s squad members have a “genuine belief” that Romelu Lukaku “would have scored 20 goals” for the Stamford Bridge outfit this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to find a way to get the Blues firing on all cylinders ahead of his first campaign with the west London club next term.

Chelsea news – Romelu Lukaku

According to MailOnline, Chelsea will offer Lukaku the chance to play under Pochettino at Stamford Bridge next season, having spent the last campaign on loan at former club Inter.

However, the 30-year-old is expected to turn down the opportunity and insist on a departure as he looks ahead to his next steps, likely to be away from the rigours of Premier League football.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could give Lukaku another chance in the limelight as they look to improve on this season’s disappointing 12th-place finish.

And Jones claims that the squad believes the £325,000 per-week earner could have converted the chances created throughout the campaign.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Lukaku?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “We can't forget that before Chelsea start exploring who they could sign, they've got a £100m striker already on their books in Lukaku.

“If Lukaku had been playing for Chelsea this season, he would have scored 20 goals. There is a genuine belief in the squad that the deliveries and the types of chances teed up have been fine.

“They've been creative. They just haven't had a goalscorer, and Lukaku could have converted the chances that were there.”

Would Lukaku’s departure from Chelsea come as a blow?

Having signed Lukaku for a then-club record fee of £97.5m in the summer transfer window of 2021, Chelsea will be disappointed the centre-forward’s spell at Stamford Bridge has turned out to be such a damp squib.

The 106-cap Belgium international hit the back of the net 15 times and provided two assists in 44 appearances on his return to English football, an underwhelming season for the former Manchester United star.

And after he gave an interview in which he hinted he never wanted to leave Inter, the 6 foot 3 striker found Premier League opportunities limited before returning to the San Siro on loan last summer.

Lukaku hasn’t contributed anything to the Chelsea squad over the last 12 months, having helped Inter reach this season’s Champions League final.

However, the Blues will be frustrated if the former club record signing chooses to leave Stamford Bridge as they search to find a centre-forward.