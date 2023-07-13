Chelsea are keen to push a key asset out of the door at Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

New Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino hopes to have his squad in order ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Chelsea transfer news – Romelu Lukaku

According to BBC Sport, Inter are hoping to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro this summer, having re-signed the striker on loan last season following his initial £97.5m arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021.

The Blues want £40m for the 30-year-old centre-forward, with the Belgium international set to miss his return to training with the west London outfit as he pushes for a return to Italy.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now claimed Chelsea remain in contact with Inter negotiations for Lukaku, but believe that two more clubs are prepared to enter the race for his signature.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the £325,000 per-week eanrer has also held initial talks with Juventus, hinting that an exit from Stamford Bridge is an inevitability rather than a possibility.

And Jones believes the Lukaku situation “needs clearing up soon” and reveals the club intends to have the striker off the books at the beginning of the Premier League season next month.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Lukaku?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This is a situation which needs clearing up soon. The insight is that he will be gone when the season starts. That is the objective here. It’s something that Chelsea are keen to make sure happens.

“Lukaku is due back into the setup at Chelsea very soon. I’m not sure he'll be part of the main group preparing for the new season or whether he's part of a group initially training separately to keep themselves fit.”

Who else are Chelsea looking to sell?

Lukaku may be the prominent figure that Pochettino is looking to offload from his Chelsea squad, but several other players’ days at Stamford Bridge could be numbered.

Christian Pulisic is the latest player to leave west London, sealing a move to AC Milan in a deal worth around the £20m mark, after the United States winger was deemed surplus to requirements by the west London outfit, as co-chairman Todd Boehly looks to balance the books.

Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Nottingham Forest could pay Callum Hudson-Odoi “big wages”, with Steve Cooper being a “huge fan” of the 22-year-old winger.

One player who Chelsea don’t want to lose is centre-back Levi Colwill, who will return to Cobham fresh from securing himself an U21 European Championship winners medal with England after a successful campaign on loan at Brighton in which he helped the Seagulls qualify for this season’s Europa League.

Therefore, Pochettino and Boehly will still feel that several members of the squad can be moved on this summer to allow fresh faces to make their mark at Stamford Bridge.