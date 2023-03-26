Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of his loan spell with Inter Milan this season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The former Blues record signing headed back to Serie A last summer after a controversial return to west London.

Chelsea transfer news – Romelu Lukaku

According to Football Insider, Inter Milan are unlikely to re-sign Lukaku at the end of his loan spell at the San Siro, having sold the striker to Chelsea for a fee of £97.5m during the summer of 2021.

The same publication says the 29-year-old’s lack of form on his return to Serie A has put the Nerazzurri and other top European sides off of attempting to secure his services permanently this year.

A move to Saudi Arabia is now an option for the £350,000 per-week earner, with officials in the Middle East wanting to improve the profile of the Pro League.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Lukaku’s time at Stamford Bridge has been “a failure” after the striker tarnished hopes of success following a controversial interview in which he claimed he was “not happy” with his situation in west London.

Jones hasn’t ruled out a Chelsea return for the centre-forward yet, but believes that the chances of Lukaku putting on a Blues shirt again are “unlikely.”

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Lukaku?

When speaking about a potential Lukaku return at Chelsea, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They're going to talk to Lukaku at the end of the season. At the moment, I wouldn't say it's likely he will come back. I wouldn't rule it out 100%, but it is unlikely.”

How has Lukaku performed this season?

Lukaku has endured a disappointing campaign hampered by an early hamstring injury since his return to Inter, having hit the back of the net five times whilst providing one assist in 19 appearances.

The 105-cap Belgium international has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.41 for his displays in Serie A this term, ranking him as the 16th-best-performing-player in Simone Inzaghi’s squad, indicating that his services could be dispensable come the summer transfer window.

And the 6 foot 3 star does not compare favourably with his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the 48th percentile of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes (0.36) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

It’s difficult to see Lukaku securing himself a top European move this summer, and Chelsea will be wondering how they can offload his wages as they look to move on from what has been a failure of a transfer.