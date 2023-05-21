Southampton's eleven-year stay in the Premier League is now coming to an end after relegation was confirmed on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

One of the few bright lights this season has been 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia, who the club must now resign themselves to losing in the summer transfer window, according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, with Chelsea one of a number of clubs reportedly circling.

Chelsea transfer news - Romeo Lavia

Chelsea tried to sign Lavia before, with an audacious £50 million deadline day bid in September, according to The Athletic, even though the player had only joined the Saints that summer.

They will almost certainly reignite their interest in the Belgian international given that he has only improved as a player since then and with Southampton's negotiating position significantly weakened following their relegation to the Championship.

Manchester City do still have a £40 million buy-back clause on the player, as per 90min, but it does not become active until summer 2024. The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in the midfielder, who cost the Saints just £14 million last July as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Lavia?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "It's obvious that people see a window of opportunity. With Southampton down it puts the prospective buyers in a stronger position. Given the level of interest, and given the player's desire to progress and play in the top league it's going to be quite hard for Southampton to hang on to Lavia.

"To be honest, that might have also been the case even if they'd have stayed up in the Premier League. But it's definitely the case now that they are mathematically down."

What would Lavia bring to Chelsea?

With Mauricio Pochettino taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, the arrival of Lavia does seem like an attractive proposition for both club and player. The Belgian teenager has an ideal profile to thrive as a physically dominant, press-resistant, ball-carrying central midfielder just as his compatriot Mousa Dembele once did under Pochettino for Tottenham Hotspur.

With the futures of veteran duo Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante still up in the air, Lavia could be the long-term solution for the Blues' suddenly weakened midfield alongside Enzo Fernandez (22) - a partnership that would only get better given the players' respective ages.

