Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield this summer with Romeo Lavia on their wishlist, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old departed the Manchester club for Southampton in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a very impressive 2022/23 campaign, despite the Saints suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Chelsea news - Romeo Lavia

The Belgian midfielder was one of the few positives from an otherwise disappointing season for the seaside club, making a total of 29 appearances in the league across the campaign, as per Transfermarkt.

His performances caught the eyes of fans and pundits alike, with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand hailing him as "tremendous", and with GIVEMESPORT being told this month that Joe Shields personally wants him at Stamford Bridge having been influential in his move to Southampton originally.

Lavia now has multiple clubs interested in obtaining his signature in the upcoming transfer window, however, Todd Boehly and Chelsea were actually keen to sign him last summer - mere months after he joined Southampton.

As per SkySports, the Blues saw a £50 million deadline day bid rejected for the exciting youngster and appear keen to go back in for the Belgian again with journalist Simon Phillips suggesting they'd be willing to pay the same amount again.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Romeo Lavia and Chelsea?

Jacobs revealed that although the West London club are admirers of Lavia, they have a long list of potential targets in the midfield area should they be unable to get that deal done.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said: "Lavia is another name that they admire, and now that Southampton have gone down, there's a deal there to be had, for sure.

"But make no mistake, Chelsea don't just have two or three names in midfield that they're looking at. Chelsea have six or seven midfielders that they are trying for, which is why even though they missed out on Ugarte, they're still calm within the recruitment team because it's early In the summer - the window hasn't even opened."

Why are Chelsea looking for a midfielder?

With the Blues receiving criticism for the majority of the season regarding their lack of a natural goalscorer in the number nine position, a focus on their midfield may seem strange.

However, much like acquiring a striker at Stamford Bridge, bolstering their midfield is necessary. Conor Gallagher has failed to make an impact, N'golo Kante is ageing and Mateo Kovacic could be on his way to Manchester City, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Therefore, signing a midfielder, especially a young player such as Lavia, is critical if the Blues are to improve on their frustrating first season under Boehly.