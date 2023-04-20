Chelsea have spoken to Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim about the prospect of taking the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge, but the 38-year-old “is not thought to be a frontrunner,” CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Frank Lampard has taken on the role of interim manager for the Blues until the end of the season.

Chelsea manager news – Ruben Amorim

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have reduced their number of managerial candidates as their search for a new head coach reaches its final stages.

Amorim is an outsider for the vacant post after the west London outfit spoke to all of the main candidates following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month.

The Blues will hold further talks with Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino though sources inside Stamford Bridge insist there isn’t yet a favourite for the post.

And Jacobs believes Chelsea will consider managers of various backgrounds, including those with Premier League experience.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Amorim?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Ruben Amorim has been spoken to but is not thought to be a frontrunner.

“Mauricio Pochettino has been on the shortlist and was part of their thinking before they hired Graham Potter. He’s the one name they may speak to with Premier League experience.

“It’s important within this process to speak to managers of all backgrounds, including those who have worked in the Premier League.”

What next for Chelsea?

With co-chairman Todd Boehly looking to put a manager in place before pre-season for the next campaign, the American businessman will be delighted to hear that the process is reaching its final stages.

Four defeats from four matches could have put a nail in Lampard’s chances of getting the full-time job, but the Blues legend will still hope that the side can enjoy a strong end to the season.

The west London outfit have endured a tumultuous campaign this term, currently sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League, with their chances of securing any form of European football next season diminishing.

Chelsea welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge next Wednesday before travelling to current league leaders Arsenal the following Tuesday as they look to bounce back from their 4-0 aggregate Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

But with Boehly’s first season as owner turning out to be a damp squib, he will be optimistic that a fresh appointment can turn the Blues’ fortunes around next season.