Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could have played his last game for the Stamford Bridge outfit, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino must trim his squad to conduct business in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are close to agreeing terms with Loftus-Cheek on a long-term contract.

The Serie A giants are discussing a fee with Chelsea, with all parties optimistic that a deal can be concluded.

The £150,000 per-week earner would likely find his playing time limited under Pochettino, with the Blues having eight midfielders on the books as of next season, as per Transfermarkt.

Journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT that talks are “well underway” between Chelsea and AC Milan as the 27-year-old edges towards a departure from his boyhood club.

And Jones believes Loftus-Cheek will probably “end up heading for the exit door” this summer.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Loftus-Cheek?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m not sure we’ll see Loftus-Cheek in a Chelsea shirt again.

“We've said for two or three years that Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea has seemed uncertain. He always manages to find a way back in there.

“But this time, I'm not so sure. I think from Chelsea's point of view, it helps that there's actual interest in the market. They have to scale back in terms of this squad and the numbers in it.

“Loftus-Cheek is probably going to be one of the players that end up heading for the exit door.”

How has Loftus-Cheek performed during his time at Chelsea?

Loftus-Cheek has never really been able to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge, having made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2014.

The £22m-rated star has made 155 appearances for the Blues, hitting the back of the net 13 times and registering 18 assists, having been sent out on loan spells to Crystal Palace and Fulham in that time.

And the academy product has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.56 for his displays in the top flight this term, ranking him as the 18th-best-performing player in the squad, suggesting a parting of the ways would be in the best interest of both parties.

Therefore, Loftus-Cheek may feel that his time at Stamford Bridge has reached its natural conclusion and could look at a move to Milan as an opportunity to establish himself as a regular and get back into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.