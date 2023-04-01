Chelsea 'will look to sell' midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer if he doesn't sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.The 27-year-old has been a regular starter for the Blues this season and has performed relatively well in a topsy-turvy campaign for Graham Potter's men.

Chelsea latest news - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Lately, Football Insider have claimed that Chelsea will look to make Loftus-Cheek available for a move at the end of this season as his contract approaches its final 12 months.The Blues have an option to trigger an extension to his deal; however, they aren't especially keen to activate it which could see them elect to sell the England international instead.Earlier this month, Calciomercato reported that AC Milan are one party that have expressed interest in Loftus-Cheek and could try to entice him to Serie A in a deal worth €25 million (£21.9 million).Jose Mourinho is also a fan of the playmaker and could look to try and bring him to Roma, while Premier League clubs are also attracted to his potential availability.Salary Sport understand that Loftus-Cheek earns around £150,000 per week at Chelsea on his current terms in West London.

What has Simon Phillips said about Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Journalist Phillips thinks that Loftus-Cheek alongside fellow teammate Mason Mount may be sold this summer if they do not agree on contract extensions before the end of this campaign.Phillips told GMS: "Ruben is certainly one that Chelsea could end up selling this summer, there's been no fresh contract talks between the club and Ruben. His contract is up in 2024, which is the same as Mason Mount, so Chelsea don't want to allow players to go through into their final year of their contract. They don't want to lose them as free agents like we've seen previously with Andres Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Chelsea want their futures sorted one way or the other well before that happens, so if Ruben doesn't sign a new contract, or if Chelsea don't offer him one, then Chelsea will have to sell him this summer."

Should Chelsea keep or sell Loftus-Cheek this summer?

In essence, the final decision on this one will come down to boss Potter, though he does have an abundance of options in midfield which will no doubt mean some bodies will have to make way.Loftus-Cheek is a talented player; however, signs point towards the 27-year-old being a likely candidate to seek new pastures in what will most certainly be another busy summer in the market for Chelsea.In 2022/23, he has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, registering a solitary assist in that time, as per Transfermarkt.Despite being a regular in the Chelsea setup, we may well see Loftus-Cheek donning a different jersey come the start of 2023/24.