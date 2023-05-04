Chelsea’s potential move for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane will not be able to happen unless players are sold at Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Imminent Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino has several issues to sort out in his squad during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Sadio Mane

According to journalist Christian Falk, who was speaking to CaughtOffside, Bayern would entertain an offer from Chelsea for the services of Mane, should the Blues bid this summer.

The same publication notes a proposal hasn’t yet been made by the west London outfit, but the Bundesliga giants would be “willing to negotiate if asked.”

Mane enjoyed great success during his spell with Liverpool, winning a Premier League and Champions League title before a transfer to Bavaria in a deal worth £35m last summer, with the Reds’ form seriously deteriorating following his departure.

But Jones believes it is “strange timing” for Mane to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and hints that people will naturally look towards Raheem Sterling’s future if he is signed.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Mane?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It is strange timing for Sadio Mane to be linked with Chelsea, and as I understand, it has come initially from the fact Bayern have heard of interest from London.

“From the Bayern Munich end, there is potential for him to leave the club in the summer for sure, but I’m not sure how Chelsea are really in a position right now to be making decisions over new targets coming onto the market.

“If it is a case of intermediaries scoping things out, I can see why Chelsea are linked. Throughout Todd Boehly’s reign so far, he has always been open-minded about the idea of signing any player with a strong profile and big talent - as we saw when he thought he could get Cristiano Ronaldo.

“So, let’s see how this all opens up. So much has to happen yet, including a space in the team, because right now, the only thing for sure we know is that they have to solve the number nine situation.

“Raheem Sterling is a situation people might naturally look towards if Mane was to be actively pursued because there did feel like a moment was coming a few months back when he might be thinking about his future.

“Such feeling was denied by those close to him at the time, and it is probably a case of looking back and realising there might have been frustrations around the Chelsea set-up at that time and concern about where things were heading.

“With Pochettino coming in, Sterling will probably get a new lease of life. He’s a player who is very professional and very genuine. It was not an easy decision to leave Manchester City to move to Chelsea when he did, but now that he is there, I’m sure he is determined to make it work.

“So, Mane back to the Premier League? I could see that, but let’s wait until Poch is through the door before knowing whether that switch is genuinely doable. Maybe Pochettino is behind a move for Mane, but they cannot make a move like that unless others are heading out the door.”

Imagine Mane and Sterling together at Chelsea

Though a move for Mane is far from a certainty, a partnership with Raheem Sterling could be the tonic Pochettino needs if he can retain the latter's services this summer.

The duo have struggled to replicate the successes they enjoyed at Liverpool and Manchester City but will hope to regain their best form next term.

Mane hit the back of the net 111 times in 263 appearances during his eight-season stint in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sterling, who reportedly earns £350,000 per week, has notched 113 goals across his top-flight career with spells at Liverpool, Manchester City and now Chelsea.

If Pochettino could harness the duo’s full potential next season, Chelsea could have a lethal front line on his hands heading into a new campaign.

However, with the club needing to get bodies out of the door, Mane could act as a replacement to Sterling rather than a potential teammate.