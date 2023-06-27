Chelsea will almost certainly sanction more exits during the summer transfer window at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to balance the books in his Blues squad as he looks to sign reinforcements ahead of this first season at the helm in west London.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

With the signing of Christopher Nkunku and likely addition of Nicolas Jackson secured ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off, Pochettino will identify players he can let go to enable him to sign his own figures.

Co-chairman Todd Boehly has been responsible for the club spending close to the £600m mark on additions throughout his first two transfer windows and will need to rein back on splashing the cash as the Blues look to balance the books.

The west London outfit endured a torrid season last time out, finishing 12th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy throughout the campaign.

And the nature of last season's spending means that Chelsea have no choice but to focus on moving players out of the club before they begin to splash the cash on incoming players.

And Sheth has hinted that it could be a case of “10 to 15 players leaving” during the transfer window as the club puts pay to its unsuccessful spending last term.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think there’s almost a guarantee there will be more exits. I think that was the big issue Pochettino faced when he took on the job as Chelsea's head coach.

“He wants to reinforce this squad. Christopher Nkunku has come in, and Nicolas Jackson is on his way. But there's such a bloated squad at Chelsea just now that it could be a case of 10 to 15 players leaving.”

Who could leave Chelsea?

After the departures of Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea will look to seal the exits of more first-team players as Pochettino clears the wage bill.

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is expected to move across London as he signs for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outfit in a deal worth £65m.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that a £55m offer from Manchester United to buy Mason Mount is still on the table after the homegrown Blues product rejected an extension to his contract worth £80,000 per week, which expires next summer.

Therefore, it’s possible that the current transfer window could focus on outgoings ahead of incomings at Stamford Bridge.