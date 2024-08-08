Highlights Chelsea are close to signing Samu Omorodion for a fee of £34.5m.

Omorodion is set to join on a seven-year contract after undergoing a medical on Thursday.

Conor Gallagher will head the other way as the academy graduate departs.

Chelsea are pushing to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they're now booking a medical ahead of finalising a deal.

Despite bringing Nicolas Jackson to Stamford Bridge last summer, the Blues are looking to add another centre-forward to their squad this summer. The Senegalese striker endured an inconsistent campaign with Chelsea, and they're now closing in on bringing Omorodion, who has previously been described as 'outstanding', to the club.

Chelsea Booking Medical for Samu Omorodion

He's set to sign for £34.5m

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are planning to book a medical for Omorodion on Thursday ahead of finalising a deal. The respected reporter claims that a deal is complete for a fee of £34.5m and he will sign a seven-year contract...

"Understand Chelsea are planning to book medical for Samu Omorodion in Paris today. Deal done for £34.5m to Atlético Madrid, Omorodion will sign seven year contract after medical."

Omorodion vs N. Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Omorodion Jackson Minutes 1,922 2,810 Goals 8 14 Assists 1 5 Shots per game 1.9 2.3 Aerials won per game 1.8 1 Dribbles per game 0.6 1.5 Overall rating 6.42 7.07

The Blues struggled to hit the heights expected of them last season in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino, and the supporters at Stamford Bridge will be hoping that Enzo Maresca can steer them in the right direction. Todd Boehly is continuing to back the Chelsea boss, with Omorodion their next signing likely to be coming through the door.

Jackson managed to find the back of the net regularly during his first campaign, but Chelsea will need competition in attack. Armando Broja could be heading through the exit door as he's set to hold talks with Maresca over his future, meaning Chelsea could be left short of options in attack.

Christopher Nkunku was also brought to the club from RB Leipzig, but the French forward struggled with injuries throughout his first season at Stamford Bridge. The former RB Leipzig man is an option for Maresca in attack, but he can also play in a host of positions across the forward line.

Conor Gallagher Heading to Atletico Madrid

An agreement has been reached

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have agreed a fee for the transfer of Conor Gallagher, and the England international has given the green light for the move to go ahead. The deal is said to be separate to Omorodion, with the two players switching clubs this summer.

Gallagher's contract at Chelsea was set to expire next summer, so the Blues had a decision to make on his future. With a new contract unable to be agreed, the west London outfit decided to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

