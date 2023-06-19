Chelsea could now have their transfer window saved by Saudi Arabian clubs buying their unwanted players, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are currently looking to offload a number of players, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League reportedly registering an interest.

Chelsea transfer news

Having splurged over £500 million on talent across the previous two transfer windows, Chelsea must now raise funds with player sales, or risk being burdened by FFP concerns.

The likes of Raheem Sterling (£47.5 million), Wesley Fofana (£75 million) and Enzo Fernandez (£106 million) all arrived at Stamford Bridge as part of big-money moves last summer, with more incomings mooted this time around.

It came amid a shakeup from new Chelsea custodian Todd Boehly, who wasted no time in acquiring what he and his backroom staff believed to be the best talent available on the market.

Of course, it didn't work out for the Blues last season, as they finished outside the Premier League's top 10 for the first time since 1995/96, while recording their lowest finish in the top flight for 29 years.

With work to do, Chelsea have already switched attention to how they can recoup some of the funds lost on player purchases, with as many as eight players expected to leave west London this summer.

But, just when it looked like Boehly and Co. would have some trouble shifting their dead wood, it appears they might have a saviour in the form of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

What has Paul Brown said about Saudi Arabia and Chelsea?

When quizzed on the latest update surrounding Saudi Arabia's pursuit of Chelsea's players, journalist Brown hinted it could end up handing the capital club a much-needed lifeline.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: "Saudi Arabia could rescue Chelsea's transfer window. They are clearly struggling to offload some of the players they need to get out of the club and Saudi Arabia is clearly trying to hoover up as much Premier League talent as possible this summer. Those two things could come together and solve a few problems for Chelsea.”

Which Chelsea players are Saudi Arabian clubs targeting?

According to a report by MailOnline, N'Golo Kante is edging closer towards a move to Al-Ittihad, with the midfielder due to be out of contract at the end of the month.

Of course, Chelsea won't pocket a fee for Kante's departure, instead they'll be hoping to negotiate with multiple Saudi clubs - who are said to have investment links with Blues' owner Boehly - for the sales of certain players.

One of those being goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is close to agreeing a move to Al-Ahli on a permanent transfer.

Elsewhere, Romano has also claimed Al Hilal will submit a £25 million bid for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who only arrived at Chelsea from Napoli for £33 million last summer (Sky Sports).