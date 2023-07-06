Chelsea are set to hold discussions with Juventus over Dusan Vlahovic's availability, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jones, the Old Lady have several conversations planned with different Premier League clubs about a few players and their striker is one name that is expected to be on the agenda.

Chelsea transfer news — Dusan Vlahovic

Last month, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are discussing whether they should make a move for Vlahovic this summer.

The Blues have already signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to strengthen up front; however, he is still quite inexperienced.

The Senegal international only turned 22 in June and has not been a first-team regular for too long.

It means Chelsea may have to go back into the transfer market to sign another centre-forward, such as Vlahovic.

What has Dean Jones said about Dusan Vlahovic and Chelsea?

Jones says Chelsea will talk to Juventus about Vlahovic, who is valued at around £70m by the Italian giants.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Juve are preparing for new contact around Vlahovic to land in the coming days. I’m hearing that there are several conversations planned between different Premier League clubs and Juve over a few players, and it is thought that in one of these Chelsea will look to discover more information about the availability of Vlahovic. They touched base about five weeks ago or so over this so already have a general understanding.

"If Vlahovic is going to leave, then those conversations need to open up now. The value attached to him is still around £70m but, as I have said before, that could be very good value for a striker as good as this. This is an outstanding opportunity to sign one of the most clinical finishers in the game. He’s up for grabs if they are willing to pay."

Which other strikers are Chelsea looking at?

Vlahovic is not the only Serie A forward Chelsea have on their radar. In June, former CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the west London club have been eyeing Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has an impressive goalscoring record in the Italian league. He netted 21 times in 38 outings, as per Transfermarkt.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have also looked at Napoli's Victor Osimhen, though a deal for the former Lille man is likely to be very expensive after his heroics at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last term.

How clinical is Dusan Vlahovic?

Very, as his stats on Transfermarkt show. Last season was not the Serbian's most productive, but he did have a couple of fitness issues.

However, the two campaigns prior, he was extremely deadly for both Juventus and Fiorentina. Combined, Vlahovic scored 45 goals in 73 league appearances, which is a very good return.

It is the kind of firepower Chelsea could do with after a campaign where the Blues managed to find the back of the net just 38 times in the Premier League (via WhoScored).