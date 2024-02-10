Highlights Chelsea's recruitment strategy focuses on acquiring young talent from around the world.

The club has spent over £1bn on players since Todd Boehly took over.

Chelsea are closely scouting and monitoring around 15 potential young talents, but no concrete deals are imminent.

Chelsea are continuing to scout young talent ahead of the summer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about their recruitment, suggesting that 15 players could be being scouted at the moment.

Since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have heavily focused their recruitment around signing the best young talent from around the world. Chelsea haven't seen success on the pitch so far, but it's a risk you take when acquiring youngsters who will need time to not only adapt to the Premier League, but to senior football as well.

Mauricio Pochettino has a lack of experience throughout his squad, with many questioning their recruitment strategy over the years. However, the west London outfit don't appear to be willing to alter their plans and are continuing to scour the market for young talent, mainly from Europe and South America.

Chelsea have focused on young talent

It's no secret that Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since he arrived at Stamford Bridge. Back in September, Boehly's spending at Chelsea surpassed £1bn after they secured the signature of former Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer. Despite having a quiet January, the Blues were linked with a host of young talent, but they failed to get a deal over the line. It might not be a surprise considering the amount of money they've spent in recent years as they continue to try and comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea's spending - 2023/2024 (21 and under) Player Cost Age Moises Caicedo €116m 21 Romeo Lavia €62.10m 19 Cole Palmer €47m 21 Lesley Ugochukwu €27m 19 Deivid Washington €16m 18 Angelo €15m 18 Diego Moreira Free 18 Statistics via Transfermarkt

In the winter window, Chelsea were considering a move for Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa, with Tottenham Hotspur also keen on the forward, as per Evening Standard. The Blues had a £23m bid rejected in the summer on deadline day and were linked with a potential move once again, but Nusa remained with the Belgian outfit for the rest of the campaign.

Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji, who played a key role in knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League this season, has been heavily linked with a host of clubs around Europe. It's understood that Chelsea are one of those who are monitoring the 18-year-old, who remained with the Danish outfit in the January transfer window.

Chelsea currently find themselves sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table and were recently defeated at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, conceding four goals in the process. There's certainly an argument that their transfer strategy isn't working at the moment, so it will be interesting if they alter their plans in the upcoming windows.

Related Victor Osimhen is 'definitely top of Chelsea's summer transfer list' Chelsea have earmarked Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen as their primary target for the summer transfer window

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea looking at many talents

Romano has suggested that Chelsea are continuing to monitor many young talents from around the world and we could probably mention 15 that they have their eye on. The Italian journalist adds that nothing is imminent after being asked about a potential pursuit of Nusa and Bardghji. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"I think this is just normal scouting of talent and activity, nothing imminent or advanced. I think Chelsea are just looking at many talents around the world we can mention probably 15 In this moment, but nothing is really concrete. I also heard these rumours [Antonio Nusa and Roony Bardghji] but at the moment Chelsea are quiet, I would say. Just looking at some opportunities, but nothing is really imminent."

Mauricio Pochettino future

It's been another unsuccessful campaign so far at Stamford Bridge and the pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Pochettino. After their recent defeat at home to Wolves, the Argentinian manager admitted that he's responsible for the current situation...

“We are not good enough. Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today [against Wolves] was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course, no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible."

As per TEAMtalk, Pochettino is now in serious danger of being sacked after yet another disappointing result. Although the Blues need to remain patient due to a host of young players adapting to life at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino needs to get more of a tune out of his players in order to save his job.