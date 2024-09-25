Chelsea could make a move for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface in the coming transfer windows, despite the superb start to the season from current forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, with reports suggesting that the Blues could make a move for the Leverkusen forward after scouts went to watch him for the German outfit.

The Blues have had a great start to the season, winning three of their opening five Premier League games under Enzo Maresca to go fifth in the table - and Jackson and Nkunku have been huge parts of that, with the duo scoring five goals between them in the top-flight alongside another five in all competitions for Nkunku alone.

But their spending over the past three years should surprise nobody, and with that in mind, Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips has suggested that they could be in the hunt for another striker amid scouting missions for Boniface.

Chelsea Scouts 'Have Watched Victor Boniface'

The Blues are forever on the hunt for new recruits

The report from Phillips states that Chelsea are still discussing bringing in a new striker, despite Jackson hitting top form this season and Nkunku finally getting into the groove at Stamford Bridge - and that does not mean that the Blues will definitely land a new striker such as Boniface in the winter window.

Victor Boniface's Bundesliga statistics - Bayer Leverkusen squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 14 1st Assists 8 3rd Dribbles Per Game 2 2nd Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 =4th Match rating 7.49 3rd

Victor Osimhen, according to Phillips, was told that Chelsea would come back for him in either January or the summer transfer window - but there is nothing set in stone, and it depends on multiple aspects and it is not just financially motivated.

Phillips' sources have confirmed that there have been internal discussions about a new striker, and not just Boniface - though any decision won't be taken at this stage and still won't until closer to January.

Some Chelsea chiefs believe it could be wise to wait until the summer with more opportunities to land players who have contracts running out in 2026, given that they will only have a year left on their deals, with clubs rather willing to lose them for a cut-price than for free.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Boniface has eight caps for Nigeria but has yet to score.

But the Blues' transfer shortlist is growing, and scouting missions are ongoing weekly - with Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres named as the main transfer targets. However, Boniface is also in the frame after scouts watched him score four goals in six games already this season.

Victor Boniface's Rise Has Been Superb

He has risen from Nigerian obscurity to German champion

It's been a rapid rise from nowhere for Boniface. Starting at Nigerian outfit Real Sapphire, he joined rising Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in March 2019, going on to score 23 goals in 66 games for the club until his move to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in August 2022.

From there, he became a hit in Belgium with 17 goals in 51 games, scoring six Europa League goals in 10 games - and Xabi Alonso saw fit to bring him to Leverkusen after just one season in Belgium. Since then, he has described him as a "complete striker", hence big interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

The club lost just one game in all competitions throughout the season as they almost went on a superb invincible season, before losing in their penultimate game to Atalanta in the Europa League final.

But with an overall record of 25 goals in just 40 games for the German side, 23-year-old Boniface is without doubt one of the biggest talents in European football at present, which has led to him being called a 'genius' - and Chelsea signing him would be another statement signing despite their enlarged squad.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-09-24.