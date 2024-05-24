Highlights Chelsea consider hiring Stuttgart's Seb Hoeness for next season amid managerial change.

Chelsea's decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino has sprung the rumour mill into full speed, with a number of managers being linked with the Stamford Bridge vacancy ahead of next season. And whilst the Blues are weighing up moves for their next manager, reports have touted Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness with the job - though Fabrizio Romano believes that any deal taking him to west London will be hard to complete.

Hoeness dragged Stuttgart to a shock second-placed finish in the Bundesliga, finishing above Bayern Munich on the final day of the season. The 42-year-old has completely turned their fortunes around after they only escaped relegation to the second-tier via the relegation play-off last season, and with stars Serhou Guirassy and Brighton loanee Denis Undav leading the line with 44 goals between them in the Bundesliga, it means that Champions League football will be on the cards at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the coming months. That has seen Chelsea take an interest - but Romano believes that any deal taking him to the English capital is increasingly unlikely.

Romano: Chelsea Move for Hoeness "Is Not Easy"

The Stuttgart boss appears to have made his intentions clear

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano said that Chelsea chiefs regard Hoeness as one of the next 'big managers' after his successes in southern Germany - but after the "promising" boss turned down Bayern's advances to become their next boss, a deal will be tough to complete. He said:

"One of the names I’m hearing about is Sebastian Hoeness at Stuttgart - a very talented coach who is highly rated at Chelsea and regarded by some as someone who’s going to be one of the next big managers. But, he already said to Bayern as his intention remains to continue at Stuttgart, so it’s not easy but Chelsea really appreciate him."

Chelsea: Manager Chase Latest

The Blues are weighing up their next move for their incoming boss

Chelsea's manager chase is an interesting one. Pochettino has been on the coattails of an exit throughout the season after he failed to get the Blues firing for the majority of the campaign.

Seb Hoeness' Bundesliga statistics - Stuttgart divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 23 =2nd Losses 7 =2nd Goals scored 78 3rd Goals conceded 39 =2nd xG 74.65 3rd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

But an incredibly strong finish to the season saw the Stamford Bridge club finish sixth in the Premier League, securing European football after last year's hiatus from the continental scene - and many tipped him to stay at the club as a result of his exploits.

But after two-day crunch talks with the Blues at the start of the week, he was given his marching orders on Tuesday evening and that has seen many other managerial targets linked with the vacancy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino won 26 of his 51 games in charge of Chelsea

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is the frontrunner for the role after he achieved back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys, though there is also interest from Manchester United and Brighton in what is a three-way tussle to secure his signature and that remains up in the air.

Thomas Frank and Vincent Kompany have also been linked, but the latter is thought to be on his way to Bayern Munich despite suffering relegation with Burnley. To add to the drama, Frank is also in the conversation to move to Old Trafford, where incidentally, Pochettino could also move with United taking a keen interest in appointing the Argentine as their new gaffer as Erik ten Hag's future remains uncertain.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.