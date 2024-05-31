Highlights The Daily Mail's Raith Al-Samarrai believes Chelsea selling Conor Gallagher would be a colossal mistake.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks, with the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham rumoured to be circling - but journalist Raith Al-Samarrai believes letting go of the player would represent a 'colossal mistake'.

The Cobham graduate became an indispensable figure in the middle of the park for Chelsea last season, as they mounted a late assault on the European places, and ultimately finished sixth in the Premier League.

Gallagher featured in 37 of 38 League games, contributing to 12 goals, and stood in for the persistently injured Reece James as club captain. Despite this highlighting his glaring importance to the Blues, Todd Boehly is said to be willing to cash in on the 24-year-old as the West London club aim to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, a willingness that Al-Samarrai believes could be costly.

Al-Samarrai: Selling Gallagher Would be a 'Colossal Mistake'

The midfielder has been linked with Spurs and Villa

Speaking on Sky Sports' back pages podcast on Thursday night, the Daily Mail's Al-Samarrai expressed his concern around the possible sale of Gallagher after the BBC reported he could go for the right offer earlier this month, arguing that the player departing Stamford Bridge would be a huge error from a PR perspective.

The journalist said:

"Conor Gallagher, getting rid of him, I think would be just a colossal mistake from the point of view of his role in the team because he was, along with Cole Palmer, Chelsea's best player last season. "I think from a PR point of view, if they're trying to win over the fans, it'd be an almighty blunder, irrespective of what benefit it does on a PSR calculation."

With Gallagher expected to be included in Gareth Southgate's final England squad for the European Championships this summer, any potential negotiations with other clubs could be disrupted.

While this could complicate a deal, with the pedigree of the England international at a high after an impressive season, there will be no shortage of suitors. Aston Villa are said to be keen as they look to deepen their squad ahead of a season with Champions League football, while Tottenham have been linked as they look to upgrade on the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 5 Assists 7 Key Passes 52

Gallagher a Victim of His Own Success

His quality means he's become a prized asset

Due to a mixture of reckless spending and the tightening of PSR, Chelsea are reportedly in need of a major sale to balance the books and allow for further spending on incomings this summer. In a squad that is filled with players whose values have diminished after underwhelming campaigns, Gallagher has become a prized asset for the Blues.

Possessing an unapologetic engine, an improved range of passing and an eye for goal, as well as being homegrown and still relatively young, the Surrey-born man is a valuable commodity in the current transfer market. On top of this, any sale would register as pure profit for Chelsea as he was developed through their fruitful academy, so the energetic midfielder could ultimately be deemed a victim of his own success, as he's potentially forced out of his boyhood club.

While the likes of fellow Cobham graduates Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah could also make way in the next few months, Gallagher is the one who could garner the greatest fee. As Al-Samarrai alluded to, a Gallagher sale may upset Chelsea fans, but Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy may argue that it's a necessary financial transaction that the club can deal with, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo also in the squad.

Stats via FBRef - as of 31/05/2024