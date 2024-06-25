Highlights Chelsea on course to make Omari Kellyman their latest signing.

The Blues have also entered advanced talks over a deal for Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu.

Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku are among the names who could seal their departure.

Chelsea have already been really active so far this transfer window, but it is only going to get busier for head coach Enzo Maresca and co-owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge this week.

New striker Omari Kellyman has already passed his medical ahead of a £19m move from Aston Villa. Left-back Ian Maatsen is going the other way in a separate deal worth £37.5m. The Blues could even pocket in excess of £40m if all add-ons are met.

Chelsea have also confirmed Estevao Willian will join from Palmeiras in the summer of 2025, after the Club World Cup. The 17-year-old will play for Palmeiras in that tournament, so could come up against the west Londoners in the United States. Estevao is viewed as a generational talent and will go straight into Chelsea's first team in 2025/26.

Maresca Seeking Attacking Acquisition

Blues aiming to land at least one striker

Chelsea are still looking to bring in at least one more forward. Advanced talks continue with Barcelona's 18-year-old Marc Guiu, who has a £5m (€6m) release clause. The Blues think this is fantastic value and, although he also has a new contract on the table from his current employers, the Premier League giants are optimistic about completing a deal.

The west Londoners are also looking at Lille's Jonathan David, who is available for between £20m and £25m. The Canada forward was also discussed during Graham Potter's tenure. Chelsea face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy and Hoffenheim’s Maximillian Beier have all been considered as well, but the trio are not seen as frontrunners to join at this stage. Chelsea are put off by Villa's £40m price tag for Duran, and have some concerns the player is impatient for immediate game time.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion is a player Chelsea have tried for multiple times in the past 10 days. They are prepared to pay a package worth close to £45m. But the La Liga heavyweights simply do not want to sell. In fact, they are hoping Omorodion signs a new contract with a release clause of €120m, as GMS sources recently revealed.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson and Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz have also been discussed, but no approach has been made for either to date.

West Londoners Hoping to Rubber-Stamp Deal for Anselmino

Wide areas also pinpointed as key position to bolster

Chelsea are continuing to work on Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, who has a release clause of £20m. The Blues are hoping to negotiate a fee of around £12m, but a gulf in valuation remains. Talks are still active.

Maresca has missed out on Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who is set to join Bayern Munich. The overall cost of a transfer put Chelsea off, but the France under-21 international also made it clear he wanted the switch to Germany and the chance to play Champions League football.

Chelsea do still want to bring in another winger, especially knowing how obsessed Maresca is with this position. Nico Williams has been ruled out, and not recently either. The capital club made the decision on the Athletic Bilbao talisman months ago and his excellent Euro 2024 performances for Spain are not expected to change that.

Williams has a release clause of over £45m, which is seen as relatively strong market value, but Chelsea would also have to pay the taxes and offer a weekly wage in excess of £200k. Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville - described as being "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson - still has not been entirely ruled out as a cheaper alternative. He could be available for £35m and on less than half Williams' wages.

Broja Among Names Who Could Seal Departure

Chelsea have set sights on sanctioning exits

Chelsea are also focused on outgoings, although they may have to wait until after Euro 2024 to get some players out the door. Everton are still in dialogue over Armando Broja, as GMS sources exclusively revealed, and a transfer might be feasible if they can sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the coming days. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and AC Milan are the other clubs to watch. If the latter fails to land Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, they could make Broja a priority.

Romelu Lukaku remains a Napoli target and has interest from Saudi Arabia as well. Al-Hilal are not expected to return with a bid, but Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab and Al-Qadsiah have all registered interest. Chelsea expect £38m.

Armando Broja's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Romelu Lukaku Armando Broja Romelu Lukaku Shots 2.17 2.18 Key passes 0.67 0.99 Expected goals 0.40 0.33 Shots on target 0.33 0.92 Goals 0.17 0.44 Statistics correct as of 25/06/2024

Chelsea will listen to offers for Trevoh Chalobah at around £25m, but the 24-year-old centre-back is in no rush to leave. The academy graduate is content to fight for his place and will only depart for a club with European football. He was sold on a move to Bayern Munich 12 months ago, but that switch failed to come to fruition and he rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest.

Alfie Gilchrist is another name likely to be loaned out. Leeds, Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are the three Championship clubs to have made initial enquiries. Newly-promoted Serie A side Como, where former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas is an assistant, have also made an approach. Gilchrist plans to meet with Maresca, and very possibly travel for pre-season in the United States with Chelsea, before making a decision.

The west Londoners are planning to keep Noni Madueke despite links with Newcastle United. That is not expected to change unless a box-office right winger arrives.

On the left, Raheem Sterling remains committed to the Chelsea project despite constant links with Saudi Arabia. The ex-Manchester City man had an informal approach from central Saudi dealmakers 12 months ago, and his name is still being banded about in the market by intermediaries, but the player himself is focused on the task at hand at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly Looking to Add to Multi-Club Portfolio

Clubs in Europe and South America are being assessed

The other thing to keep an eye on after the window shuts is BlueCo 22, Chelsea's parent company, adding another team to their multi-club model.

They are looking in both Europe and South America and there could be movement before the year is out. Meanwhile, the plan is to bring on board a minority investor for Chelsea Women, with a formal sale process underway.

Both BlueCo 22 and Chelsea see this summer, and 2024 more broadly, as the end of 'phase one' in the model planning, and the belief heading into 2024/25, is that the ambition and strategic planning will start to pay off on the field.

