Chelsea are close to signing Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist says the 22-year-old is keen to join Mauricio Pochettino's side this summer and expects a deal to be sorted out in the next few days.

Chelsea transfer news — Nicolas Jackson

Last week, the Evening Standard reported that Chelsea are hopeful of landing Jackson for £30m.

According to The Guardian, the Senegal international was being tracked by Aston Villa and Everton, but it looks like he will now end up at the Blues.

Chelsea are in need of more firepower and will be hoping that Jackson can give them just that.

Last season, the west London club managed to score just 38 goals in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Nicolas Jackson and Chelsea?

Romano says Chelsea and Villarreal remain in negotiations over a deal for Jackson, who wants a switch to Stamford Bridge this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, the transfer expert said: "The idea is very clear. The player wants to go to Chelsea. Chelsea and Villarreal are in very advanced talks, so I think this is going to happen in the next days."

Do Chelsea need to sign another striker after Nicolas Jackson?

Probably. The Senegal star is still quite young and does not have too much experience at the elite level. It would be a bit of a risk for the Premier League outfit to pin everything on him next season.

As shown on Transfermarkt, Jackson has made just 34 appearances in La Liga, the only top European division he has played in. His record in the competition last term was not terrible, though, with the Villarreal man scoring 12 goals in 26 outings.

Nevertheless, Chelsea may still need a bit more than Jackson, especially with Kai Havertz close to leaving the club.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have reached an agreement with their London rivals to sign the German. The fee is thought to be in the region of £65m.

Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, who will officially become a Chelsea player in July, represent a couple of good attacking options for the Blues and Pochettino. But if they want to challenge Manchester City for the title at some point, you cannot help but feel that they need to sign an experienced and proven centre-forward. However, that is obviously easier said than done.