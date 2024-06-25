Highlights Chelsea set to sign 18-year-old Marc Guiu for €6 million, adding to their young squad under new coach Enzo Maresca.

Guiu impressed at Barcelona with 9 goals, 4 assists last season, becoming their youngest scorer on his La Liga debut.

Romano confirms verbal agreement with Guiu's agents for long-term deal at Stamford Bridge. Future looks bright for the young striker.

Chelsea are set to add 18-year-old Marc Guiu to their star-studded roster this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as they look to kick-start their new-look Enzo Maresca era with yet another youngster.

The three-cap Spain Under-19 international has impressed in the embryonic stages of his Barcelona career and is now set to complete a potentially career-defining move to Stamford Bridge as his future employers look to continue adding young talented players to their squad.

A large chunk of the Blues' recruitment - especially under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital - has been centred around bolstering their squad with high-potential players. So much so that Chelsea have reportedly decided to target young stars moving forwards in favour of individuals that are currently performing at the peak of their powers.

Romano: Chelsea to Trigger Guiu's Release Clause

Youngster expected to sign 'long-term' deal

Chelsea's ambition to further add firepower to their attacking ranks is no secret, with them linked to a host of centre forwards across the early summer months - most notably, the likes of Lille's Jonathan David and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

Guiu is set to become the first of potentially many summer additions, however, with Romano revealing that a verbal agreement is in place with the agents of the young talent. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Italian journalist has revealed that the Blues are planning on triggering the young star’s release clause, which stands at £5 million (€6m).

“Marc Guiu to Chelsea, here we go! The club has just informed Barca on plan to trigger €6m release clause for 2006 born striker. "Verbal agreement in place with Guiu’s agents, now proceeding with formal steps later this week. Guiu expected to sign long term deal at #CFC.”

In 2023/24 alone, the centre forward scored nine goals and registered four assists in 27 outings across all competitions for the Blaugrana’s senior squad and their B team. Guiu hasn't been a regular fixture in the Spanish side's senior proceedings since anointing himself as the face of La Masia academy with a goal on his senior debut in October 2023.

Despite his hodgepodge start to senior life in Spain, his relatively low release clause means the capital club, Chelsea, are ready to swoop in and give him the opportunity to blossom into one of the world's deadliest frontmen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 17 years and 291 days of age, Guiu became the youngest and fastest debutant to score for Barcelona in La Liga.

Chelsea Face Competition in Max Beier Chase

Aston Villa now interested in the 21-year-old

With the Premier League giants looking to strengthen their squad further in the coming summer months, Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier has also been eyed by Maresca and his entourage. But, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, fellow English side Aston Villa have joined them in the race for the twice-capped German international.

Beier and Jackson's 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Beier Jackson Minutes 2,810 2,434 Goals 14 16 Assists 5 1 Shots per game 2.3 2.5 Pass success rate (%) 78 73.5 Dribbles per game 1.5 1 Overall rating 7.07 6.98

Having recorded a haul of 16 goals and a further three assists in his side's 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign, the Blues lodged early interest in the centre forward - who has a release clause of around £25m - but whether their soon-to-come acquisition of Barcelona's Guiu will cool their interest in the 21-year-old remains to be seen.