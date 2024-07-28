Highlights Chelsea have set their asking price for 25-year-old centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

There is interest from clubs in England and abroad for the defender.

Chalobah is under contract at Chelsea until 2028 with the option of a further year.

Chelsea have set their asking price for defender Trevoh Chalobah as he is expected to depart the London club this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s a transitional period for Chelsea as they get accustomed to life under new manager Enzo Maresca. The former Leicester City man was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at the end of last season and will be tasked with pushing the team back into top four and title contention.

As has often been the case under Todd Boehly and Clearlake’s ownership, Chelsea have spent big already this summer. They have acquired Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, as well as Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa, Renato Veiga from Basel, Caleb Wiley from Atlanta, Marc Guiu from Barcelona and Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

Chelsea set Chalobah Asking Price

He is expected to depart Stamford Bridge this summer

In order to make room for further incomings, a number of fringe players are expected to be moved on this summer. One of those players likely to move on is central defender Chalobah, who is a product of Chelsea’s academy and his omission from their pre-season tour has sparked further speculation over his future.

According to Romano, the London club will demand a fee in the region of £30-35million for the 25-year-old this summer as he still has at least four years left remaining on his current deal. He signed an extension in November 2022 until the summer of 2028, with the option of a further year.

Chalobah has been in the club’s youth set-up since the age of eight and he so far has 80 senior appearances and five goals. Premier League clubs Manchester United, Newcastle United and West Ham are among those rumoured to be interested in the player.

Speaking on Chalobah’s future, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“The price tag wanted by Chelsea is something between £30-35million for Trevoh Chalobah. There are proposals from the Premier League and from abroad. “There is interest but, at the moment, still no formal proposal on the table at Chelsea. They’re also waiting to see what happens. My feeling is that it’s going to take some time before we know the new club of Chalobah.”

Chelsea ‘Close in’ on Goalkeeper Signing

They will need to pay over £17million for the player

Elsewhere, Chelsea are closing in on a move for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, according to reports this week. Romano claims an agreement with Villarreal is done after the Premier League side improved their initial bid worth in the region of £17million.

The journalist goes on to say the two clubs are discussing the overall structure of the deal and terms with the player are not expected to be a problem as Jorgensen has already agreed a contract.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joined Villarreal’s youth set-up in 2015 and was eventually promoted from their B team to the first team in January 2023. He has now amassed over 40 appearances for the senior side.

Filip Jorgensen 2023/24 stats for Villarreal in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded 64 Minutes played 3,330

Jorgensen, a Denmark youth international, signed a contract extension only last month and his current deal expires in the summer of 2029. The goalkeeper was briefly linked with Wolves earlier in the window, but it appears Chelsea now firmly lead the race for his signature.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.