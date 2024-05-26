Highlights Chelsea's final shortlist for a new head coach includes Frank, McKenna, Maresca, and De Zerbi, reflecting a desire for a progressive coach.

Chelsea are in the process of narrowing down their managerial options and have created a shortlist that includes some promising names. Among the leading candidates are Thomas Frank, Enzo Maresca, Kieran McKenna, and Roberto De Zerbi, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

As Chelsea looks to appoint a new head coach in the near future, the final decision will likely come down to who best fits the club's structure and vision for the future. Mauricio Pochettino managed to turn things around at the end of the season, so the decision was likely to do with behind-the-scenes problems.

The club's decision will be crucial in shaping the future of the team as they hope to battle for the Champions League places again in the near future.

Chelsea Make Four-Man Shortlist

Frank, McKenna, Maresca, and De Zerbi

According to Sky Sports reporter Solhekol, the Blues have now drawn up their final shortlist, which includes Frank, McKenna, Maresca, and De Zerbi. The respected journalist has also confirmed that Spanish manager Xavi Hernandez is not on the list...

"Final shortlist for Chelsea head coach job: De Zerbi, Frank, Marseca, McKenna. No Xavi. List reflects desire to appoint a dynamic, forward thinking and progressive coach who fits in with the club’s ideology and has experience of coaching in English football at high level."

De Zerbi, 44, has already proven his capabilities in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion. His attractive style of play and ability to develop young talent make him an appealing option for Chelsea. Maresca has enjoyed a successful season with Leicester City, guiding them back to the Premier League as champions.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League statistics, 2023/24 - Chelsea divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 12th xG 80.21 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 26/05/2024

Frank has made a name for himself through his work with Brentford. The 50-year-old has guided the Bees to the Premier League and has shown his prowess in maintaining their position in the top flight. McKenna is the youngest candidate on the shortlist at the age of 38. His achievements with Ipswich Town, leading them to promotion from the Championship, have caught the attention of not only Chelsea but also other Premier League clubs.

Chelsea Clearly Change Their Mind on De Zerbi

They didn't want to go for a Brighton coach

With De Zerbi seemingly making the final four-man shortlist for Chelsea as they search for a replacement for Pochettino, it appears to go against a decision they made last year. Back in April 2023, The Athletic's David Ornstein confirmed that Chelsea weren't considering De Zerbi at the time.

The Blues felt he wasn't the right profile they were seeking to bring to Stamford Bridge, so it will be interesting to find out what's changed.