Highlights Chelsea are looking for fresh blood after Pochettino's departure, while planning a long-term club revival under Boehly's direction.

Enzo Maresca emerges as the front-runner for the position, despite inexperience, fitting Chelsea's youth-oriented project.

Roberto De Zerbi emerges as a valuable contender with Premier League experience, challenging Maresca's candidacy.

Just as Chelsea looked in danger of any stability and progress under Mauricio Pochettino, the west London club announced they had mutually agreed to part ways with the 52-year-old after a season of many highs and lows.

After a tricky start to 2023/24, the former Tottenham Hotspur chief managed to uplift the dressing room mood and, although they seemed down and out for the best part of the campaign, managed to secure a sixth-placed finish, guaranteeing European football for next term.

But with Pochettino now out the exit doors, Chelsea will need to start brainstorming over his replacement with such an all-important summer on the horizon, one which could see a host of changes to their already star-studded roster.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s boardroom bosses - including owners Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly - have identified a shortlist of candidates to be the Argentine’s successor and hope that the appointment will be made in the coming days.

What Chelsea are Looking For

Todd Boehly wants long-term option to oversee project

From the outside looking in, Chelsea are a club looking to rise back to the summit of the Premier League. Having last won the England top flight back in 2016/17 under Antonio Conte, the Stamford Bridge lot have struggled to bother those at the top of the standings, namely Manchester City and Liverpool.

Having forked out north of £1 billion under Boehly’s stewardship, they are in dire need of someone to steer their expensively-assembled ship. Realistically, the plan would be to appoint an emerging figure, one who’s perhaps young and progressive, who would be willing to buy into their long-term project.

Growing with a group of players and developing a unique style of play, potentially over multiple years, is no easy feat - and only the very best are able to produce sustained levels of success across such a period. Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, three of the greatest Premier League manager of all time, spring to mind.

Thanks to the project at hand, which increases in size and importance as the campaigns float by, a manager with plenty of experience and tactical, technical and managerial know-how at the top of the game is an aspect that could stand a target in good stead.

Enzo Maresca Becomes ‘Top Target’

Italian fits the bill at Stamford Bridge

A club of Chelsea’s ilk and stature is obsessed, much like Manchester United, with big names. Over the years, they’ve appointed the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho and Conte - and although they’ve all enjoyed levels of success, none have been handed the keys for an extended period.

That’s exactly why their ‘top target’ may come as a bit of a surprise. Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italia has recently reported that Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca is now the leading candidate to become Chelsea’s next boss.

Suggesting that the club’s hierarchy are convinced by his style of play, Di Marzio revealed the 44-year-old, who plied his trade for the likes of Juventus, Sevilla and Fiorentina during his playing days, has a release clause of €10m, a figure the Blues would be willing to trigger.

Maresca previously enjoyed a duo of spells at Manchester City. He started his career at the Eitihad Stadium as the manager of their Elite Development Squad between 2020 and 2021, before returning to the club in 2022 and operating as one of Pep Guardiola's assistant managers for their treble-winning term.

Diving into the world of English management himself, the wiry Italian joined the Foxes in July 2023 and restored them back to the promised land at the first attempt. Interestingly, Maresca fits the bill of being a young manager, given his tender age of 44, but his inexperience could be a cause for concern as Chelsea look to, once again, become a European juggernaut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2023/24 season, Enzo Maresca averaged 2.11 points per game for Leicester City.

Why Chelsea Should Go For Roberto De Zerbi Over Maresca

Now attainable after recently leaving Brighton

Why not recently departed Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto de Zerbi? Also considered to be one of the potential post-Pochettino options, there are a plethora of reasons, of course, why the former Seagulls man should be considered in great detail.

On the back of his premature - and perhaps shocking - departure, De Zerbi - one of the best out-of-work managers, is officially on the market. Unlike Maresca, who would cost a pretty penny to appoint, the man in question is there to be taken. Bayern Munich, however, are also aware of that amid their search for a manager.

De Zerbi’s attacking brand of football, which has masterminded a handful of impressive triumphs across his stint on the coast, will be a reminder of the managerial prowess boasted by the former Sassuolo man, who was recently called a ‘genius’ by Adam Lallana before the Italian left his post.

“It's important that they keep sticking with the lads and stick with the manager, because we've got a genius here - there's no other way to put that."

Unlike Mascera, De Zerbi boasts Premier League experience aplenty. Since joining Brighton in September 2022, replacing Graham Potter in the process, he has overseen a total of 89 matches, 70 of which have come in England’s top division.

In 2022/23, his high-flying outfit was considered to be the division’s darling - or ‘surprise package’ so to speak, as they finished sixth in the league, thus securing Europa League action. While their campaign in Europe was not as fruitful as they would have hoped, being knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by Roma, De Zerbi added further experience to his already-impressive CV.

Roberto De Zerbi - Premier League Statistics Games 70 Wins 26 Draws 19 Losses 25 Points 97 Points per Match 1.39

At just 44 years of age, the Brescia-born custodian has plenty of time to further perfect his craft as he looks to become one of the leading managers in world football. A former left-footed attacking midfielder during his playing days, De Zerbi was commonly referred to as ‘little genius’ thanks to his ability to work in tight spaces.

That said, Chelsea have dipped their hand in the Brighton market before and plucked out none other than Potter in 2022 after an impressive stint at the AMEX Stadium - and, well, look how that ended up. De Zerbi has the opportunity to right Potter’s previous wrongs, though, with a move to Stamford Bridge.