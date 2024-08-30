Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become subject to surprise interest from Chelsea, with the Blues proposing a deal that would see David Datro Fofana head in the other direction, according to Paul Joyce on X.

Calvert-Lewin, who has entered into the final season on his Everton contract, would have made a move to Stamford Bridge with Everton cashing in whilst receiving a player in return, but the Toffee's were reportedly not keen on signing Fofana, instead valuing DCL at around £10m, rising to £22m.

As it stands, Calvert-Lewin will not become a Chelsea player, but interest has been there from the Blues.

Calvert-Lewin Gathers Blues Interest

The striker was discussed for a Chelsea move

Though not a popular option amongst the Chelsea fanbase, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was discussed internally at Stamford Bridge for a potential move to the capital, which would ideally have seen David Datro Fofana move in the opposite direction.

However, despite this interest, Everton's valuation of DCL did not match Chelsea's valuation of Fofana, leading to somewhat of an impasse.

Calvert-Lewin scored seven Premier League goals last season, and has entered into the final year remaining on his Goodison Park deal.

Chelsea Close on Sancho Deal

The Manchester United winger could be Blues-bound today

According to Sky Sports, Jadon Sancho is edging closer to putting an end to his Manchester United nightmare by way of a move to Chelsea.

Sancho, who was exiled from the Manchester United first-team last season before returning this pre-season, has been subject to interest from Juventus and Chelsea this summer, with Erik ten Hag happy to move him on, but the latter club appear to be the one in prime position to secure his services.

Talks had been held between the two Premier League giants about a potential swap deal involving Sancho and Raheem Sterling, but talks are now instead progressing on a different, separate saga that would see the former Borussia Dortmund star make his way to Stamford Bridge.