Chelsea are showing late interest in strikers Jhon Duran, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Evan Ferguson on transfer deadline day, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are reportedly keeping tabs on the Premier League trio as they look to bolster Enzo Maresca’s attacking options further before the window slams shut at 11pm.

According to Jacobs, a potential swap deal for Duran could see Trevoh Chalobah join Aston Villa, while a move for Calvert-Lewin might require Armando Broja’s departure to Everton.

The Blues are also full of admiration for Ferguson, who is being eyed for a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy next summer.

Maresca Eyes Osimhen Alternatives

Chelsea linked with Premier League aces

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that Chelsea are looking at several striker options at the moment, including Duran, Calvert-Lewin and Ferguson:

“Jhon Duran, one option, they still like him, and that could even see Trevoh Chalobah go the other way. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin and that could see Amando Broja go the other way. “And still admiration for Evan Ferguson, which Chelsea would be prepared to do on a loan with an obligation.”

Chelsea could soon lose out on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, as Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli seem to be favourites to land the Nigerian international ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have reached an agreement for Osimhen for a fee in the region of €80million, with the final decision now up to the player himself.

Raheem Sterling Could Join Arsenal

In shock deadline day move

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling could join Arsenal in a shock deadline day move, Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The English winger’s future at Stamford Bridge ‘remains in the balance’ as the transfer window ticks down, with Chelsea and Arsenal now the only two clubs Sterling is likely to be at once the deadline passes.

Those close to the 29-year-old are now ‘less confident’ of his late switch to Manchester United, according to Jacobs.

