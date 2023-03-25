Chelsea signing an elite centre-forward could help Kai Havertz to absolutely thrive at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The German has been leading the line for Graham Potter's side this season, but Jones feels he's more suited to playing just off a number nine like compatriot Thomas Müller.

Chelsea transfer news — Kai Havertz

Havertz has actually been linked to Müller's current team, Bayern Munich.

Back in January, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed that the German giants had been in contact with Chelsea over a potential deal for the 23-year-old.

He's a key player for the Blues at the moment, though, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt. Across those games, he's registered nine goals, including a penalty in his last outing against Everton.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 in a deal worth around £75m, according to Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Kai Havertz and Chelsea?

Jones thinks a new number nine could be "the missing piece" needed to unlock Havertz's full potential at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I mean, ideally, I think you'd have Kai Havertz playing close to a number nine, not as the number nine, and that's kind of what Bayern Munich see him as.

"If he was to go and join Bayern Munich, he's going as the new Thomas Müller. He's not going as the new [Robert] Lewandowski, and that's what I think Chelsea should be considering here. To get the best out of Kai Havertz, who are you playing him close to that's going to see him absolutely thrive? That's the missing piece for me."

Which striker could Kai Havertz be playing alongside next season?

Looking at Havertz's goal record, he's probably not prolific enough to be Chelsea's first-choice number nine in the long run, especially if the west London club want to challenge for the Premier League title.

Considering that, it wouldn't be a shock if a more natural centre-forward was brought to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

In terms of potential candidates, Napoli's Victor Osimhen is one name that comes to mind, with journalist Simon Phillips recently telling GIVEMESPORT that there are some people at Chelsea who believe that the club should go all out for him.

The Nigeria international has been in terrific form for Luciano Spalletti's side this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.