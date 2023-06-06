Chelsea signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire wouldn't be a great start to the Mauricio Pochettino era at Stamford Bridge, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

Talk has emerged about the Red Devils potentially offering their Premier League rivals the centre-back in a deal for Mason Mount.

Chelsea transfer news — Harry Maguire

According to The Sun, United could look to include Maguire, who's been described as a "liability" by talkSPORT regular Simon Jordan, in their proposal for Mount this summer.

The same outlet claims that Chelsea want around £70m for their England international, which appears to be a sticking point.

With Mount into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, understandably, United seem reluctant to go that high for the attacking midfielder.

Whether Chelsea are open to doing some kind of player-plus-cash deal, though, remains to be seen.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Chelsea would be making a mistake by taking money and Maguire for Mount.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I can't see Maguire being used in a player exchange move. One, I don't think from a PR angle it would look good for the other team if you were losing Mason Mount and taking Harry Maguire in return, irrespective of the fact that Maguire is also a proven England international.

"The timing of it just wouldn't look right to be letting a homegrown talent who's loved by the fans leave to take in basically a player that Man United don't want anymore. It wouldn't be a great start to what they're trying to build under Pochettino."

Should Chelsea consider offers including Harry Maguire?

No. Central defence is an area where they already have options. Next season, Pochettino will be able to call upon the likes of Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile.

Levi Colwill is also expected to remain in west London, so that's another name for the Argentine to consider when setting up his backline.

According to multiple outlets, including Sky Sports, Chelsea have already rejected a £30m bid from Brighton & Hove Albion for the English youngster. So it looks like he'll be a part of their squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

Maguire, who United signed from Leicester City for £80m, as reported by BBC Sport, probably needs to leave Old Trafford. He made just eight starts in the Premier League this term (via Transfermarkt). However, a move to Chelsea seems highly unlikely.