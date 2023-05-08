Chelsea manager Frank Lampard should remain in the Stamford Bridge dugout until the end of the season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues look set to announce their new permanent boss — with that man likely to be Mauricio Pochettino — but Sheth isn't expecting him to take over straight away.

Chelsea manager news

According to The Athletic, after a comprehensive search led by Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, the west London club are close to making a decision on who their next manager will be.

The same outlet suggests that Pochettino will take the reins from Lampard, who replaced Graham Potter as interim boss after the 47-year-old's sacking last month.

Lampard's return to Chelsea hasn't gone to plan, with the Englishman having only managed to pick up his first win in charge over the weekend, a 3-1 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Prior to that, he had lost all six of his matches in the dugout, a run of form that saw the Blues drop further down the table and eliminated from the Champions League.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

Sheth says the plan is for Lampard to see out what's left of the campaign with Chelsea but isn't ruling anything out.

When asked if Pochettino could replace the Blues legend now, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not sure. I think you'd have to ask Pochettino that question as well, simply because all the noises we were getting when he was being linked with Chelsea, being linked with Tottenham, being linked with Real Madrid was that he wanted to assess all of his options and make a fresh start in the summer.

"Could he come in now? You can't rule it out, but all the noises we're hearing is that Frank Lampard will be in charge of Chelsea until the end of the season."

Who will be the biggest winner if Frank Lampard stays at Chelsea for the rest of the season?

While some Chelsea fans may want Pochettino at Stamford Bridge now given some of the results under Lampard, one man in west London who'll be happy with the 44-year-old staying for a bit longer is Conor Gallagher.

He's picked up a lot of minutes since the Chelsea legend's arrival and has even managed to score a couple of goals, including last time out against Bournemouth.