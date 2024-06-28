Highlights Chelsea have inquired about signing Newcastle's Alexander Isak for £200 million.

Isak scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season, attracting interest from top clubs.

The Magpies are demands £200 million for their star man, a fee which may deter Chelsea from making a move.

Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but would need £200 million to complete the deal.

Isak scored 25 goals in all competitions last season for the Magpies, as they secured a place in the top seven. This exceptionally productive campaign has prompted interest from several top clubs, with Chelsea the latest to have indicated a desire to acquire the Sweden international.

However, according to Scott Wilson of the Northern Echo, Newcastle are demanding a fee in excess of £200 million, and retain hope of tying the player - described as being 'world-class' by Eddie Howe - down to a new contract. Despite showing a willingness to break the bank last summer when they signed Moises Caicedo in a record-breaking £115 million deal, exceeding the £200 million barrier may represent too significant an outlay this time around.

Chelsea are Interested in Isak

The Blues want to strengthen their forward line this summer

Arriving in the north-west in a deal worth more than £55 million from Real Sociedad in 2022, Isak has lit up the Premier League, developing into a talismanic figure in Eddie Howe's side. Managing double figures for goals in his first season helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, whilst last season he embraced the mantle of being the club's star man, producing a hugely prolific campaign.

Only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer scored more goals than the 24-year-old in the Premier League, inevitably sparking interest from a number of suitors. Arsenal have been cited as a potential destination, with Paul Merson claiming that the electric talent would take the Gunners 'to another level'.

However, according to The Northern Echo, it's Chelsea who have initiated contacts with Newcastle over a potential deal. The Blues inquired about the possibility of negotiations taking place, but were met with a firm £200 million valuation.

Todd Boehly is looking to add increased dynamism to his attacking unit, to supply Enzo Maresca with the tools to launch an assault on a place in the top four next season. Nicolas Jackson produced a hit-and-miss debut year in England, so a player of Isak's calibre would add huge value to this Chelsea side.

With Profit and Sustainability Rules tightening, however, Chelsea may struggle to raise the finances to pull of such a deal, rendering it potentially implausible, particularly as Newcastle retain their staunch stance on the asking price. The Magpies are instead looking to secure Isak's allegiance for a few more years, with a new deal understood to be on the table.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Isak Jackson Appearances 30 35 Goals 21 14 Assists 2 5 Shots Per 90 2.87 2.57 Key Passes Per 90 1.08 1.22 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.67 1.74

Chelsea 'Set to Sign' Barcelona Youngster

The Blues continue to be active in the transfer market

While signing an established star to compete with Nicolas Jackson is one method of strengthening the striker position, Chelsea may well opt to sign a more underdeveloped talent who can either contently play back-up to the Senegal international or take his place long-term.

The Blues are set to sign 18-year-old Marc Guiu from Barcelona for £5 million, a player who fits the mould of the latter approach. It remains to be seen whether the 'wonderkid' will be the west Londoners only signing in this position, but if he is deemed good enough to play second fiddle to Jackson next season, significant movement in the market elsewhere on the pitch is expected at Stamford Bridge.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/06/2024