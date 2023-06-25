Chelsea not targeting Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has puzzled some people close to the club, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are in the market for a new centre-forward, but the 27-year-old does not appear to be on their radar.

Chelsea transfer news

As of now, Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson is the No.9 who Chelsea are prioritising.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, the reliable Fabrizio Romano said that he expects the Blues to complete a deal for the 22-year-old soon.

Chelsea may need another striker on top of Jackson, though, with Kai Havertz set to join London rivals Arsenal.

However, there is nothing to suggest that Watkins is someone who they will go after if they decide that Jackson is not enough.

What has Dean Jones said about Ollie Watkins and Chelsea?

Jones says there are individuals connected to Chelsea who are surprised by the club's lack of interest in Watkins.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I know people close to Chelsea who believe that it's strange that they aren't looking down the path of trying to sign Ollie Watkins."

Should Ollie Watkins be a target for Chelsea?

After scoring just 38 goals in the Premier League last season, as per WhoScored, it is clear that Chelsea need more firepower.

Can Jackson give them that? It will be interesting to see, as the Senegal international is still quite young and has not played in the English top flight. Considering that, the west London club would be wise not to stop with Jackson's addition.

Of course, the striker market is not that great right now. Chelsea are not going to find an Erling Haaland or a Harry Kane, but perhaps Watkins could do a job for them.

The England international, who Villa signed from Brentford in a deal worth up to £33m (via BBC Sport), was excellent last season. As shown on Transfermarkt, he scored 15 goals in 37 league appearances to help his side qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Is Watkins the flashiest name? No, but Chelsea need to add more goals to their attack and the Villa man looks capable of doing that and affordable. With just two years remaining on his contract, perhaps the Villans could be tempted into a sale if he tells them he is not signing a new one.

Whether it is Watkins, Jackson or someone else, Mauricio Pochettino needs a reliable forward or else it could be another long season at Stamford Bridge.