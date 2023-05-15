Chelsea target David Raya is one to keep an eye on this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are said to be looking for a new goalkeeper and Jacobs says they have a "long-standing interest" in the Brentford number one.

Chelsea transfer news — David Raya

Last month, the Evening Standard reported that Chelsea are ready to battle Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for Raya's signature.

Regarding how much he could cost, Brentford manager Thomas Frank values him around the £40m mark as his contract continues to run down.

"He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m," the 49-year-old said back in February (via Sky Sports).

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino are planning to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2023/24 season.

What has Ben Jacobs said about David Raya and Chelsea?

Jacobs says Raya is one shot-stopper Chelsea have on their radar.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "[André] Onana is a name that Chelsea's existing recruitment team like, for sure. David Raya is another one to keep an eye on; Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in him as well. And Jordan Pickford is still an interesting target to watch for both Chelsea and Tottenham."

Which goalkeeper are Chelsea most likely to sign this summer?

Out of the names Jacobs mentioned, Onana, Raya and Pickford, you'd have to say possibly the Spaniard.

His contract situation probably makes him the most attainable option out of the three, though that could easily change if Everton are relegated. It's hard to imagine a goalkeeper of Pickford's quality wanting to play in the Championship next season.

Raya will be a free agent next year, so Brentford may find themselves in a position where they feel that they have to sell him now.

As for Onana, Inter Milan's current stance is that the former Ajax man isn't available for transfer.

"It is difficult to predict the future," Inter's chief executive Beppe Marotta was quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport when discussing the speculation surrounding Onana. "But we have not received any offers and the goalkeeper wants to stay here. We do not intend to put him on the market."

Other names could also seriously come into the equation, but out of Onana, Raya and Pickford, it just feels like a deal for the Spain international could be the easiest to do.