Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard was approached by the club "two or three days" before Graham Potter got sacked, journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT.

Potter was relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge following a torrid spell with the club, with Lampard ushered in as his short-term replacement.

Chelsea manager news - Frank Lampard

Just over two years after leaving his role as Chelsea boss, Lampard has returned to take interim charge of the Blues until the end of the season (BBC Sport).

Lampard, who was sacked by relegation strugglers Everton earlier in the campaign, returns to the club with their Premier League season all but over and only the Champions League left to fight for.

Should Chelsea miss out on European qualification for next season, it will be just the second time since 1997 the Blues haven't competed on the continent.

Of course, one route into Europe does remain, with Chelsea able to book their place in next season's Champions League by winning the competition this season.

Record holders Real Madrid await the west Londoners in the quarter-final, but had the Chelsea hierarchy got their way, it's likely Lampard wouldn't have been in the dugout for those matches.

Phillips recently told GIVEMESPORT that former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is considered the "priority" by the Chelsea board, but was unable to take the role immediately, hence the need for a short-term option in Lampard.

What has Phillips said about Potter's sacking and Lampard's appointment?

Regardless, Phillips suggested the Lampard interim appointment was always considered as a backup option by co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, should Nagelsmann have been unavailable.

On Lampard's shock return, Phillips told GIVEMESPORT: "Lampard was spoken to by Chelsea bosses late last week, which was two or three days before Graham Potter actually got sacked.

This is when they clearly decided they were going to pull the plug on Potter. But Lampard was only contacted initially as a last resort if they could not land one of their most desired candidates right now.

"Lampard was due at the Liverpool game anyway in midweek, but the owners used it as an opportunity to iron out some details with him when it became clear that they need an interim in right now.

"Now they'll have to wait to the summer to get one of their main targets."

Was Lampard the right appointment for Chelsea?

It's hard to properly make a case for Lampard, not least given his struggles as a manager in recent times.

Lampard left his post as Everton chief in January with the club embroiled in a relegation scrap at the bottom of the Premier League, while boasting a less-than-savoury 27.3% win rate (Soccerbase).

Granted, Everton's problems weren't all down to the misfortunes of Lampard, however, given his shortcomings in the Premier League this season, there is little to suggest the ex-England international will have the tools to remedy Chelsea.