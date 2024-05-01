Highlights Chelsea have made several signings under Todd Boehly, but only a few have seen their value significantly grow in relation to what the Blues paid for them.

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson's values have soared way beyond what Chelsea spent on them.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are two players whose current values are way below what Chelsea spent on them.

The fans of Chelsea are still unconvinced by their progression under boss Mauricio Pochettino. Given the financial backing from owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, many were under the assumption that they’d be hustling and bustling at the summit of the Premier League.

Since Boehly became a boardroom boss at Stamford Bridge, the club have not been afraid of dipping into their pockets all in the name of bolstering their beleaguered squad – and their additions of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez showcase just that.

But has it been worth it? A relatively sincere way of gauging whether the Blues are working on an upward trajectory or not is to assess the overall value of their squad, all while reflecting on how much was shelled out to acquire them in the first place.

Player values, largely determined by player age and contract length, from the CIES Football Observatory – which was founded in 2005 – have been used by the Athletic to prove whether Chelsea’s money has been well spent by looking at the difference between each player’s price and their current values.

13 Players Who Have Soared in Value

Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson are now worth more than their original price

As predicted, Chelsea’s star boy Cole Palmer’s overall value has sky-rocketed on the back of his inaugural goal-ladened start in the west of the capital. Young and a reliable source of goals, the former Manchester City man’s value is only poised to increase further – but the Blues will have no intention of parting ways with him in the near future, especially with him tied down until 2030.

A significant member of the squad, Epsom-born Conor Gallagher’s price would certainly be significantly higher if his current contract extended beyond this summer. Should the Blues opt to sell once July hits, an offer around the £46.3million mark is what they could expect to receive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher has chalked up the most number of Premier League minutes this season (2698) of any Chelsea player.

Two players in Nicolas Jackson, one of the players to have been caught offside the most times in the top flight this term, and Axel Disasi have also seen their transfer values benefit from their guarantee of minutes in 2023/24. Amid a campaign of woes, the pair have been regular fixtures in Pochettino’s starting line-up.

French duo Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto have also benefitted from their longstanding contracts in terms of their respective valuations. Neither have set the Premier League alight during their stints – but both defenders still hold a respectable value, higher than what they were originally bought for.

Despite being an unreliable figure in terms of fitness, Cobham graduate and now-skipper Reece James would be worth a lot more than £25.7m if his senior career hadn’t been so plagued by such career-hampering injuries. Academy graduate Levi Colwill, admired by Liverpool, after a temporary stint at Brighton & Hove Albion, is worth an eye-catching £45.8m – and his potential sale will yield pure profit thanks to emerging through the club’s ranks as a prestigious talent. Elsewhere, Noni Madueke’s rise in value – from £28.5m to £41.6m – is giving something for Pochettino and Co to smile about.

13 Chelsea Players to have Soared in Value Player CIES value Purchase price Plus/minus Cole Palmer £99.9m £40m +£59.9m Nicolas Jackson £83.3m £32m +£51.3m Axel Disasi £70m £38m +£32m Conor Gallagher £46.3m N/A +£46.3m Levi Colwill £45.8m N/A +£45.8m Benoit Badiashile £37.4m £33m +£4.4m Malo Gusto £41.6m £28.5m +£13.1m Robert Sanchez £28.7m £25m +£3.7m Noni Madueke £41.6m £28.5m +£13.1m Reece James £25.7m N/A +£25.7m Djordje Petrovic £16.9m £13.6m +£3.3m Cesare Casadei £16.4m £12m +£4.4m Diego Moreira £4.3m Free +£4.3m

Three Players Whose Value has Remained Around the Same

Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling all feature

Formerly of Portuguese side Benfica, midfielder Enzo Fernandez has almost entirely retained a transfer value that many felt was above the mark on the final day of the January 2023 transfer period. Fernandez, now valued at £1.1m lower than his £105.6m price tag, has endured an up-and-down season at Stamford Bridge and is yet to repay his side’s hefty outlay.

Raheem Sterling, one of the highest-paid English footballers in the world, and Mykhailo Mudryk, too, have not seen a significant increase or decrease in their values since joining in the summer of 2022 and the winter of 2023, respectively. Palmer has taken over Sterling’s responsibility as Chelsea’s leading forward, with the former taking a step back in terms of his overall output.

Related 12 Most Disappointing Players in the Premier League in 2023/24 Antony, Marcus Rashford and Moises Caicedo rank among the most underwhelming players of the Premier League season.

Snared from Manchester City for £47.5m, the seasoned English winger is now worth slightly less – £46.3m to be exact – two years on from his arrival to London. Still just 29 years of age, Chelsea will be in no rush to let him go unless an offer significantly above his valuation was tabled.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea won the tug-of-war battle with Arsenal to sign Mudryk for £62m, largely thanks to their over-the-top spending. The Ukrainian wide man, who has split opinion at Stamford Bridge, is now worth slightly less (£60m), according to the CIES’ calculations.

Both Sterling and Mudryk are in flattering positions on the basis that the CIES model prices favour those in attacking positions, while the duo have also enjoyed seasons without extended periods queuing for the treatment table – unlike some of their co-stars.

3 Chelsea players whose value has remained around the same Player CIES value Purchase price Plus/minus Enzo Fernandez £105.6m £106.7m -£1.1m Mykhailo Mudryk £60m £62m -£2m Raheem Sterling £46.3m £47.5m -£1.2m

Nine players Who Have Lost Value

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia worth considerably less than what Chelsea paid

Unlike Fernandez, Moises Caicedo is a different story. Having arrived for a whopping fee of £100m, the Ecuador international is now worth a paltry – in comparison – £63.5m. His decrease in value is more a reflection of his significant price tag rather than his performances in a Chelsea strip.

Blues star Christopher Nkunku, whose stint has been hampered by injury, has lost £18.5m of his value due to his availability – or lack thereof – since joining from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman has played a mere 10 games for the club but, once he finds a run of games, will certainly see his value increase back to above his initial price (£53m).

Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, both of whom have depreciated in value while on the treatment table, are crucial figures for the future – but thanks to their lack of game time, have been valued, by CIES, below their original price tags.

Related 15 Best Young Players in the Premier League [Ranked] Alejandro Garnacho, Malo Gusto, Harvey Elliott and Evan Ferguson are among the Premier League's most talented youngsters.

Another star’s decrease in value which can be attributed to their injury woes is former Leicester City man Ben Chilwell. Widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the top division, the Englishman has endured his fair share of time on the sidelines and would be worth a reasonable fee – easily above his CIES-stated £13.4m– if he had been more regularly available over the last couple of campaigns.

In the most recent summer, the Blues also broke the bank for ex-Southampton prodigy, Romeo Lavia, by spending £53m on his signature – but are yet to understand his full potential. Despite being named as one of the worst signings of the season, the 20-year-old has plenty of years left in the tank to become one of their leading stars.

Currently valued at a paltry £10.4m, the Belgian will be looking to change his financial fortunes in years to come when he’s raring and ready to go back on the pitch. For now, however, Lavia is being filed away as ‘a player who has lost the majority of their value’ since joining.

Marc Cucurella, signed for £60m and viewed as a long-term option in the west Londoners’ back line, is now worth just £15.8m, according to CIES. Youngsters Lesley Ugochuwku, Carney Chukwuemeka and Deivid Washington have also been hit with significant decreases in valuations but have plenty of time to turn things around.

Nine Chelsea players who have lost value Player CIES value Purchase price Plus/minus Moises Caicedo £63.5m £100m -£ Christopher Nkunku £34.5m £53m -£18.5m Wesley Fofana £26m £70m -£44m Marc Cucurella £15.8m £60m -£44.2m Lesley Ugochukwu £14m £23.5m -£9.5m Ben Chilwell £13.4m £50m -£36.6m Romeo Lavia £10.4m £53m -£42.6m Carney Chukwuemeka £7.2m £20m -£12.8m Deivid Washington £4.8m £13.7m -£8.9m