Chelsea have announced that Enzo Maresca will be their new head coach. He has signed a five-year contract with the option of an extra year.

More details have now emerged on why the Blues opted to hire the Italian. As with any high-profile managerial job in the Premier League, multiple names were considered for the job. Names such as Thomas Frank, Roberto De Zerbi and Kieran McKenna were touted in the media, but it's understood that Maresca was landed upon after a thorough process.

The 44-year-old appears to be extremely eager to get started at Stamford Bridge and the appointment seems to have gone down positively with the squad.

Club Hierarchy Unanimous in Decision

Grateful for professional negotiations with Leicester

Having weighed up all the options, the club's sporting directors and ownership all agreed that the Italian was the right man to take the Blues forward at this moment in time. There were a couple of things that helped sway the decision.

With the west London club aiming to take inspiration from Arsenal's appointment of Mikel Arteta, Maresca's experience of English football was key. Having worked with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he knows the Premier League, and he is believed to have developed a “champions mentality” during his time at the Etihad. His Championship-winning campaign last term with Leicester City has only strengthened his case.

Negotiations between the two clubs seem to have been done so without any drama, with the Blues appreciative of the Foxes' professional conduct throughout.

In a statement, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley welcomed the appointment, saying:

"We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style. "Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him."

Enzo Maresca in 2023/24 Competition Games Wins Draws Losses Points Point Per Game Championship 46 31 11 4 97 2.11 FA Cup 4 3 - 1 9 2.25 EFL Cup 3 2 - 1 6 2.00

Players Happy with the Appointment

Optimism within the squad

The reaction from within the squad appears to have been positive from the off-set. While many were left disappointed by the exit of Mauricio Pochettino, it's felt that there is excitement amongst the team about working with the Italian.

Players like Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia will be familiar with Maresca from their days in the Man City academy. This may explain why his name has been viewed as a popular choice for the role ever since it first became reported as a frontrunner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia won Premier League 2 with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City in 2020/21.

The team ended last season in fine form and with new leadership in place, there is plenty of optimism from within the squad about continuing in the right direction. A return to Champions League football will be the most obvious key target.

Maresca Desperate to Get to Work

Already been watching past Chelsea matches

At this time of year, having just completed a gruelling – albeit successful – season in the Championship, most managers would be more than happy to get their feet up and relax. Maresca, however, is so keen for a quick start to life at Stamford Bridge that he would love to start pre-season tomorrow.

It's understood that the 44-year-old looks upon the make-up of the squad with much positive and can't wait to get working with his new set of players. His first task will be to explain to them all what his tactics are, and then convince everyone that this will be the way forward. Todd Boehly and co have spent over a billion pounds forming the current team, so there should be plenty to work with.

One request the Italian has made to the club is to be given a data room. This will allow him the perfect setting to provide performance analysis on senior players as well as those at youth level.

Like many top modern managers, it's understood that Maresca has a great thirst for details. Consequently, he has already asked for information on every person he will work with at the training ground. On top of that, he has already been analysing Chelsea matches from last season while on holiday this summer.

Upon his arrival being confirmed, the Italian said: "To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 03/06/24).