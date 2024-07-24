Highlights Architects came up with a breathtaking design for Chelsea's proposed Stamford Bridge redevelopment.

Work on the stadium, which would've cost around £500million, never started.

Todd Boehly is currently exploring Chelsea's options regarding their home ground and an entirely new stadium is a possibility.

Chelsea, under the stewardship of former owner Roman Abramovich, frequently explored the possibility of enhancing Stamford Bridge. As a means of leading the way with technology and the aesthetic-based world of architecture, the Russian had an idea in mind.

Keeping a club’s stadium up to date with the latest enhancements in technology is becoming a growing obsession. As a prime example, Real Madrid’s state-of-the-art Santiago Bernabeu, which recently oversaw all manner of changes, is considered to be one of the greatest stadiums in world football.

Swiss architects, Herzog & de Meuron, had unveiled plans for a gargantuan new home for Chelsea in a proposal worth £500million in 2015. Inspired by the design of the very distinctive, gothic-inspired look of Westminster Abbey, Abramovich plucked together the finest team to improve their situation.

“We have tried to make it a place where people will really feel at home,” architect Jacques Herzog exclaimed. “I’ve never had that feeling so strongly, as when I saw my first games in Liverpool and Manchester, how much you have this sense of a club’s identity in the stadium in England – more than anywhere else in Europe.”

In 2017, Chelsea secured the relevant planning permission to kick-start a new era in West London with plenty of fans excited about the prospect of giving their stadium - which has housed the club since 1904 - a much-needed revamp after decades of little work being done, but it ultimately fell through. But why?

Why Chelsea’s Stadium Plans Fell Through

Planning permission expired in March 2020

After having their proposal approved and permission to begin their rebuild granted, the Premier League club never actually started work on the redevelopment. Fraught with controversy and uncertainty aplenty, fans were largely left in the dark over any progression.

Over four years ago now, in March 2020, Chelsea released an official statement, expressing their thanks to the fanbase and relevant stakeholders but, with potential regret, acknowledged that the planning permission was set to expire at the end of that month - the 31st March, to be precise.

“Chelsea Football Club acknowledges that the planning permission we obtained for a new stadium expires on 31st March 2020. We are grateful to all our fans and stakeholders, especially Hammersmith & Fulham Council, for their patience and understanding in the matter. We will continue to consider our options for a new stadium, should economic conditions improve.”

Planning permits are only viable for a three-year period and the club’s permission, granted way back in 2017, would have seen Stamford Bridge’s capacity grow from around the 41,000-strong mark to a more impressive 60,000 in a three-tier terraced manner.

Subject to a litany of legal challenges, which were all eventually overcome, the stumbling block in Chelsea's plans was the ‘unfavourable investment climate’ and Abrahamovich and his entourage’s plans were shelved in 2018, per reports.

Very few details of their plans emerged, though the design did not follow the uniform style of modern day stadia. Instead, the blueprint opted to keep within the look of Westminster Abbey, where the stadium once stood.

The Future of Stamford Bridge

Club owners make stadium enhancement as ‘key priority’

Despite their initial plans not coming to fruition, Chelsea are still keen to explore further plans for their stadium in the coming years. Todd Boehly and Co are keen to make big changes regarding Stamford Bridge, whether that means redeveloping the current stadium or building a new one.

It is believed that building one of the most prominent stadiums in the English top flight is a priority for the Blues boardroom bosses as they seek to match - and potentially surpass - the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, whose Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has set the Premier League standard.

Recently, the five-time Premier League champions finalised a deal to buy a 1.2 acre plot of land, which belongs to Stoll, next to Stamford Bridge, increasing the footprint of the area. However, Chelsea are not due to take over the site until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

Albeit anything but straightforward thanks to Chelsea's historic ground - one of the oldest in football history - being in proximity to a tube line and a train line, the club’s aforementioned acquisition of extra space reduces the chance of them moving to an alternative site, while enhancing their original plot seems the likelier option.