Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could be worried about a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young midfielder made the bold move from Aston Villa to Chelsea, but he's barely been given a chance in west London.

Chelsea news - Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka signed for Chelsea for a fee of £20m, according to The Athletic.

The young midfielder only played 312 Premier League minutes during his time at Villa Park, according to Transfermarkt, so he may have felt the pathway to first-team football wasn't available.

However, it was always going to be difficult to try and find a regular place in the Chelsea side, considering the wealth of talent they have, and he's started just the one league game this season.

The England youth international is still only 19 years old, so expecting to be a key figure in a Premier League side could be a bit optimistic.

Interim manager Frank Lampard is known for giving young talent a chance, and he's insisted that Chukwuemeka will get an opportunity to impress before the end of the season, if they 'deserve it'.

When asked if Chukwuemeka, amongst others, will get a chance this campaign, he said: "If they deserve it. If they deserve it, for sure.‘I think there are two things, there is the individual work of showing that you deserve it, I’m fully for that."

What has Jones said about Chukwuemeka?

Jones has suggested that he worries about what Chukwuemeka is thinking at the moment, considering his lack of game time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Chukwuemeka is one of the ones that you worry the most about in terms of what his thinking is right now. It was a big decision from him moving from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

"At the time, a lot of the thinking around his decision was that he might have a better chance at Chelsea and making it into their first team than if he hung around at Aston Villa."

What's next for Chukwuemeka?

With Chelsea unlikely to be relegated or qualify for European competitions, allowing some of their young talent, including Chukwuemeka, to feature until the end of the season would make a lot of sense.

In the long-term, the 19-year-old should be allowed to leave on loan to try and gain more senior, first-team experience.

The young midfielder simply isn't going to develop into a player capable of playing for Chelsea if he isn't allowed to play regularly.