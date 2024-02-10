Highlights Chelsea's poor form and toxic atmosphere at Stamford Bridge could benefit from playing away from home in the next few weeks.

Chelsea haven't endured much success on the road this season, but journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT why a few weeks away from Stamford Bridge could do them a favour as they hope to turn their form around.

It's been a disastrous campaign for the Blues so far as Mauricio Pochettino's side sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Their latest result against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where the west London outfit shipped four goals in defeat, prompted unrest among the fanbase, with boos heard ringing around Stamford Bridge.

Some sections of the support have been calling for Todd Boehly to pull the trigger on Pochettino after a disappointing start to his tenure, but on the other side of the coin, Chelsea are in the Carabao Cup final later this month. The toxicity at Stamford Bridge might not be doing them any favours at the moment, so a few away games on the bounce could benefit Pochettino's men.

Chelsea away from home four times in next five

Against Wolves last weekend, Chelsea conceded four times against Gary O'Neil's side at Stamford Bridge, and it's safe to say the supporters weren't very pleased. Pochettino was targeted by boos at the end of both halves as the fans grow increasingly frustrated with their disappointing form. Experienced forward Raheem Sterling was also booed as he left the pitch when substituted in the second half.

It's safe to say the toxicity at Stamford Bridge is growing and the disappointment among the fanbase is understandable, with Boehly spending a significant amount of money hoping to improve the squad. Despite the investment, the Blues have gone backwards, but the next few weeks could be the ideal time for them to turn things around.

Chelsea's next fixtures Fixture Home/Away Date Crystal Palace (A) 12th February Manchester City (A) 17th February Liverpool (A) - Wembley Stadium 25th February Leeds United (H) 28th February Brentford (A) 2nd March Newcastle United (H) 11th March Arsenal (A) 16th March As per Chelsea's Official Website

Chelsea recently secured a superb victory away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and playing away from Stamford Bridge could be a benefit to them at the moment. Without the pressure of the supporters on their backs during this difficult time, the players could play with a bit more freedom. In their next five pictures, Chelsea will play at home just once, so it will be interesting to see if they can string a run of results together for the remainder of February.

Ben Jacobs - Playing away could help Chelsea

Jacobs has suggested that playing away from home could help Chelsea over the next few weeks after their recent struggles at Stamford Bridge. Once they return to playing at home, they may have a Carabao Cup victory under their belt or a string of positive results on the road, which could help their confidence going forward. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Even though Chelsea have not been good on the road, putting a bit of distance between themselves and Stamford Bridge, as strange as it may sound, might just help if they can get a few big away results. Then when they return to Stamford Bridge, they might be victorious in a League Cup final or they might have strung some wins together in the league, and then you would expect the fan base to rally and get behind."

Enzo Fernandez shuts down exit rumours

In the last few days, reports had emerged that Enzo Fernandez was already considering leaving the club, despite signing a lengthy contract when he arrived last year. Fernandez's agent, Uriel Perez, was quick to shut down the reports, debunking suggestions that he is already seeking a departure...

"The player has no intention of leaving. The leaders were very clear with this project. It is a plan that was going to be difficult at the beginning because new and young players were going to arrive, but when the pieces of the team fit together well, Chelsea was going to move forward.

Enzo Fernández's desire is to be on the team and succeed. We don't meet with any clubs or try to talk to any clubs. We know what the player's desire is."

Fernandez recently scored a superb free-kick away to Aston Villa, and his celebration spoke volumes about his feelings on the matter. The Argentinian international raced towards the Chelsea supporters, taking off his shirt, while appearing to signal that he was sticking around.